Sunday Taquitos #11: Rock Bottom (?)
It’s a good question. Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
DAILY MEMO: Ten-Year-Old Child, Gardeners, and Vendors, Among the More Than 88 Kidnapped in SoCal This Week
Memo answers the complicated question, “Isn’t it against the law now for ICE to be masked?”
Weekend Eats: ‘Fuck ICE’ Pop-Tarts In Highland Park; Palestinian Movie Night and Falafel Nachos in Watts
While the first taquero to win a Michelin star lands for one night only, Pioneer Chicken pops-up in the Valley, and bone marrow-and-wagyu paella arrives on the Westside.
Which Of These 11 L.A. Running Clubs Is Right For You?
There are running clubs across the city for activists, athletes, mothers, food lovers, different skill levels, and those seeking community, as well as a little company on the road.
City Council Backs Limits On LAPD’s Use Of ‘Militarized Police’ At Protests, Activists Are Skeptical
The “graded response” model calls for police officers in regular uniforms to be deployed at protests before sending in heavily-armed officers in riot gear and specialized units such as SWAT, if needed.
Join L.A. TACO At Homage Brewing, January 29!
This event is open to all, while L.A. TACO members will get exclusive discounts on food & beverages, so come out and try out their offerings.
DAILY MEMO: Over 20 Taken In L.A., As ICE Kidnaps Gardeners, Vendors, and the Unhoused From San Bernardino To Santa Barbara
In several instances, community members and observers made themselves known or began filming, causing agents to vacate the area.