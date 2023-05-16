Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

—Los Angeles: You’re “far more likely” to come into contact with someone “lawfully carrying firearms than previously”—LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a PSA—thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier for Americans to obtain concealed carry permits. In a YouTube video, Chief Moore cited a recent example of someone with a CCW permit gunning down “an individual engaged in an armed robbery in broad daylight.” Since the Supreme Court decision, the LAPD has received more than 2,600 CCW applications. So far they’ve issued or approved more than 430 CCW permits. To obtain a CCW permit from the LAPD you must be a resident of Los Angeles, show “good moral character,” and complete a firearm safety course. [LAPD/YouTube]

—Los Angeles: While state lawmakers weigh a proposal that would legalize psychedelic mushrooms, some local dispensaries are openly selling magic mushrooms. [LAT]

—Long Beach: The Long Beach City Council is considering an anti-street vending proposal that would require beach vendors to keep 10' away from bike paths, 100' from lifeguard towers, and more than 20' away from beach access. On top of having to comply with all ADA standards and other proposed rules that include maintaining 4' of sidewalk access for pedestrians and staying 5' away from street lights and parking meters. [LB Post]

—Southern California: The San Gabriel Mountains could see a "monsoon flow" later in the weeks, according to the National Weather Service. The "unusual" weather event is expected to affect higher-elevation areas in Los Angeles County. Rain is unlikely to reach inland areas. [LAT]

—North Hollywood: After a year of protests, dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive in North Hollywood have started forming the only union for strippers in the U.S., LAist reports. [LAist]

—Elysian Valley: A body was found Tuesday in the dry wash of the Los Angeles River in the Elysian Park area, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered by a passerby at about 7:35 AM near the 400 block of North Avenue 19, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of death of the person, described only as a male whose age was not known. [City News Services]

—Van Nuys: Residents of a city shelter in Van Nuys received copies of a letter alerting them that they'll be kicked out of the shelter if they continue to have tents outside of the facility or park their cars in the nearby Metro parking lot. [LA Public Press]

—El Monte: A multi-million dollar chicken factory agreed to pay back more than $437,000 in "stolen" wages to workers who were denied full payment for their work. In a plea agreement, Golden Food Inc. admitted to a series of labor violations, including falsifying records, coercing employees to work off the clock and denying break periods, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower announced. The company entered into the plea agreement after an investigation by state labor regulators. [City News Service]