Statement Regarding LAPD Targeting and Shooting a Less-Lethal Bullet to One of Our Reporters

L.A. TACO remains committed to our street-level journalism. Rubber bullets or police accusing us of being "fake journalists" are not going to stop our award-winning coverage.

5:30 PM PDT on October 20, 2025

Screenshot via William Gude for L.A. TACO

L.A. TACO has been made aware of an incident involving an LAPD officer aiming and shooting a less-lethal round towards our staff investigate reporter, Lexis-Olivier Ray while he was covering Downtown L.A.'s No Kings rally on Alameda Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue on Saturday night at 8:45 PM. He was clearly identified as member of the press, wearing a press pass lanyard over his shirt and L.A. TACO's custom shirt made for covering rallies with the words "PRESS" front and back.

The video appears to show the officer violating the federal court order recently issued barring Los Angeles police officers shooting less-lethal rounds at journalists covering protests. This event comes a month after Lexis-Olivier Ray sued the department for violating his first amendment rights while covering homeless encampment sweeps. We are looking into the matter and support Lexis in his coverage holding police accountable for nearly five years now.

