Headlines: SoFi Staffer Accused of Dumping Vendors’ Hot Dogs, Making Kids Cry
The owners' three children were left in tears after the SoFi worker targeted the business, while an activist claims one of the children was also physically assaulted by the guard.
History for Guanajuato as LAFC Falls to León in the 2023 SCCL Final
LAFC came close to winning it in 2020. A victory would have made them just the fourth Major League Soccer team to win the title, an honor shared by DC United (1998), LA Galaxy (2000), and Seattle Sounders (2022). LAFC fans were left wondering if the third time would be the charm…
Photo Essay: Hundreds Gather in Little Tokyo to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots
Big hair and even bigger pride to be pachucos! Here is our photo essay capturing some of our favorite moments from the momentous gathering.
A ‘Secret’ Thai Seafood Pop-Up With Bangkok-Style Drinking Food and Natural Wine in DTLA
The enticing dishes at the reservation-only pop-up at a food court in DTLA's Historic Core neighborhood include a whole, two-pound rock cod fried until a chicharrón-like crispness, basking in an addictively savory tamarind garlic sauce, curried crab, oysters, and more.
Headlines: Saticoy Elementary Parents Protest Assembly and Reading of ‘The Great Big Book of Families’ At Pride Month Event
Parents gathered outside of Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood this morning in protest of a Pride assembly at the school that includes the reading of a book called "The Great Big Book of Families."
Spot Check! ‘Voodoo Chicken’ in Hollywood, a Weed-Themed Lucha Party In DTLA, and La Cevicherie Opens in Long Beach
There's also a free banda night in West Adams with asada Crunchwraps and cold micheladas, chowder fries and lobster bisque shots from a Westside truck, and black habanero aguachile in Long Beach.