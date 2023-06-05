Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

—Inglewood: A guest experience representative at SoFi Stadium allegedly threw the food of a bacon-wrapped hot dog vendor onto the ground while they were using the bathroom. The owners' three children were left in tears after the security guard targeted the business. [Eye on Inglewood]

—Westlake: Preservationists are fighting to save the home of Gay Liberation Front L.A. co-founder Morris Kight. In a letter seeking Historic-Cultural Monument status for the property, petitioners call 1822 4th St. in Westlake "the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement... a gay community services center, an outreach center and a meeting place for grassroots activists, actions and causes," noting Kight's establishment of the first LGBT crisis hotline, the conception of the first gay pride parade there, and the organization's success in forcing the American Psychiatric Association to stop listing homosexuality as a mental illness. [Save Morris Kight's 4th Street]

—Mexico is formally recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state, granting Palestine's official government presence in Mexico City to be upgraded from a “Special Delegation” to a full embassy. The Mexican Senate passed a resolution recognizing Palestine as an independent state last November, on the anniversary of the Palestinians’ own declaration of independence on November 15, 1985. [Informed Comment/Juan Cole]

—Proposed legislation that would exempt those who wear religious or cultural headdresses — such as a turban or patka — from wearing helmets when riding a motorcycle has cleared the California state Senate. Bikers in the Sikh community have said they wanted the ability to practice their religious beliefs while riding motorcycles. There are no helmets that accommodate headdresses. [LAT]

—Santa Clarita: The Gentle Barn, an animal shelter and protection organization with a location in Santa Clarita, won a Shorty award for "Best Animal Video," for a TikTok that shows some of its animals responding to their names being called. [The Gentle Barn/TikTok]

—Catching up with MMA referee Mike Beltran, a former LAPD cop, ESL student, graduate of East L.A.'s Garfield High, and resident of Downey. [LADTN]

—Hector Tobar pays a visit our own Plaza Mexico in Lynwood for the New York Times. [NYT]

—A person was shot and killed the area of Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles street in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning, during an exchange of gunfire Sunday with two security guards. One of the security guards was left with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said, while a female suspect was taken into custody. [ABC]