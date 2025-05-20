Shawn Stern, the frontman of Youth Brigade and co-founder of BYO Records, is a pivotal figure in the L.A. punk scene. Not only for the time he played a backyard show with Jonathan Gold in 1978, but for weathering more than four decades of punk rock in Los Angeles.

In 1999, Shawn and his brother, Mark Stern, launched Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, initially a casual bowling tournament for punk musicians, other labels, and fans. What began as a small gathering has become one of the country's largest independent punk rock festivals, now spanning three days at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. It’s a relentless celebration of unabashed punk culture. The festival, which survived COVID-related cancellations in 2020 and 2022, has become a pilgrimage for punks worldwide.

It’s also the home of the punk phenomenon known as the world’s only documented “pool pit!” That’s when punks start slam dancing in the pool during the day-drinking oasis pool party shows, starting at 11 AM. Yes, there are still club shows every night that end at 1 AM or later.

L.A. TACO caught up with Shawn Stern on the day after Youth Brigade played first show in five years with all three brothers in the lineup again. To get his insights on the raw energy and evolution of L.A.'s punk history, and practical tips for surviving the chaos and camaraderie of Punk Rock Bowling this weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

Youth Brigade at Terragram Ballroom in 2025. Photo by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

Billy Bragg performing at Punk Rock Bowling 2024. Photo by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

L.A. TACO: What are the top five bands you’re excited to see at Punk Rock Bowling this year? You gotta choose! And why.

Shawn Stern: I’m always excited to see as many bands as possible, but especially new bands or bands I’ve never seen before. On the festival itself, that would be Peter Hook & The Light playing a set of Joy Division songs on Sunday! Bad Nerves: I saw them at the Regent some months back, and they were great, so I want to see them on the festival stage. Gang of Four is an old favorite, and this will be their final tour. I hope they play a lot off their first record, Entertainment! Lambrini Girls have a big buzz going; I’ve never seen them. Cock Sparrer of course, playing their final show at PRB!

I was having a conversation today about my belief that back in the late 1970s, when we were teenage surfers, the crazy surf bum mentality fueled the explosion of punk rock, and I think that’s what has kept it burning ever since. - Shawn Stern

What does it take to keep an independent punk rock festival going for 25 years?

Glue, tape, perseverance, and a bit of luck. HAHA! Mostly, it takes a dedicated group of people who believe in the music and making sure we are humble and helpful. Because the most crucial part is that people show up and have a great time!

L.A. punk band "Problem" playing a club show at Punk Rock Bowling 2025. Photo by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

Madball playing Punk Rock Bowling in 2025. Photo by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

You’ve said L.A. is the best city in the world for underground punk. How do you think it became the epicenter?

It's funny. I was having a conversation today about my belief that back in the late 1970s, when we were teenage surfers, the crazy surf bum mentality fueled the explosion of punk rock, and I think that’s what has kept it burning ever since.

How does the L.A. scene now compare to the scene in the 80s? Which one was better, or how were they different?

Can’t compare because we were young and it was all new back in the late 70s, early 80s, so we had no idea what would happen. I’m happy we were lucky enough to have been involved in those early days, but we were figuring it out as we went along in that DIY way. No internet, no cell phones, social media, influencers, fascist dictators, and white Christian nationalists, disappearing immigrants in our streets. Now we have a lot of new young bands, which is exciting, but it’s different. I’m very hopeful they will continue to carry on the punk rock protest music tradition to inspire and fight the power, just as we have done for over four decades. Carry on!

Punk Rock Bowling's infamous pool pit in 2024. Photo by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

A fan crowdsurfing at Punk Rock Bowling 2024. Photo by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

Are you doing a festival next year? If so, any hints for headliners?

We always hope to continue, and as long as people support what we do, we will. There is a lot of uncertainty in this country right now, and we are struggling with an authoritarian regime that is destroying our democracy. Where will this country be in a year? In a better place, fighting to maintain our freedom or...?

Give us three tips to survive PRB this year as the forecasted temps go up to the 90s?

PRB is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s four days with over 150 bands playing an outdoor festival, six late-night clubs with shows every night, free pool parties, lounge parties, poker, food, lots of booze, and of course, bowling! So pace yourself, drink lots of water, get some sleep, and meet new people and old. Sunscreen! Comfortable shoes! Don’t overdue your first day, or you’ll be paying for it the rest of the weekend. Mostly, have fun!

Thanks for speaking with us.