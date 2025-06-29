The U.S. Supreme Court recently reviewed injunctions from the states of Washington, Massachusetts, and Maryland that blocked Donald Trump’s executive order, denying birthright citizenship as outlined and protected in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. The ruling also limits judges to use injunctions to block executive actions made by the U.S. President.

While some have described the ruling as effectively ending birthright citizenship, that’s not exactly the case. The ruling, however, could eventually affect birthright citizenship and much more. How so?

L.A. TACO's own Memo Torres breaks it down in this video.