What the Recent SCOTUS Decision Means For Birthright Citizenship

The conservative majority at SCOTUS dropped a bomb on Friday when it ruled in favor of ending birthright citizenship … or did it? We explain.

5:28 PM PDT on June 28, 2025

Man gestures at a white board.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently reviewed injunctions from the states of Washington, Massachusetts, and Maryland that blocked Donald Trump’s executive order, denying birthright citizenship as outlined and protected in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. The ruling also limits judges to use injunctions to block executive actions made by the U.S. President.

While some have described the ruling as effectively ending birthright citizenship, that’s not exactly the case. The ruling, however, could eventually affect birthright citizenship and much more. How so?

L.A. TACO's own Memo Torres breaks it down in this video.

Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander
A.k.a. Afroxander, an L.A.-born Jalisciense getting his Juan Rulfo on as the curly-haired link between music, art, history, sports in English y Español.

