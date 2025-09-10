Skip to Content
This Lincoln Heights Pop-Up Is Changing the Face of Salvadoran Cooking

Chef Agua is part of a new wave of Salvadoran cooks whose offerings go beyond the typical found at most pupuserias and Salvadoran restaurants, joining the likes of Walking Spanish and L.A. Pupusa. 

11:13 AM PDT on September 10, 2025

A table set with chicken and a tray holding various modern Salvadoran dishes including yucca frita

On every Monday through this month, chef Agua is hosting a pop up serving a non-traditional yet authentic approach to Salvadoran cuisine. 

Arroz & Fun is a cafe in Lincoln Heights, known for celebrating the cross section between Asian and Central American food, making it an apt venue for this pop up that invites chefs to explore the crossroads of various cuisines. 

Chef Agua’s menu consists of shuco, Salvadoran chow mein, recado roasted chicken, pork belly chicharrón, and for dessert, Salvadoran quesadillas with a morro foam ice cream. 

Recado-roasted chicken on a white plate
Recado-roasted chicken at chef Agua's pop-up. Photo by Vladimir Santos.

Chef Agua cut their teeth working the line behind some of Los Angele’s best regional food destinations. She has worked at Filipino favorite Lasita, honing skills that are evident in her take on Salvadoran chicharrón, which has a similar balance of fatty and crunchy to lechon. 

Chef Agua has also worked at historic Salvadoran pupuseria Los Molcajetes, working alongside the Salvadoran women who focus on executing L.A.’s most traditional take on Salvadoran cuisine. These experiences have informed her skill set and repertoire, though the way they implement these techniques is all chef Agua’s own doing.  

A bowl of red broth topped with beans and orange, shredded pickles
Chef Agua's shuco. Photo by Vladimir Santos.

Take her pickled loroco, for example, which accompanies the main dishes at the pop up. El Salvador’s tropical landscape is home to many edible flowers, loroco being one of them, with a flavor profile closest to asparagus. It’s most prominently used in cheese and pupusas but this time chef Agua opts to pickle it through a secret fermentation process that adds a sweet tangy profile to the flower, cutting right through the perfectly crisp pork skin and fatty layer of the chicharrón. 

It’s reminiscent of Filipino cuisine and that nation’s predisposition for vinegary sauces as an accompaniment. It is Filipino-inspired but still feels fully within the realms of the Salvadoran palate. It’s a stand out flavor profile that feels uniquely L.A.

A thick circular cut of chicharron next to a small dish of an oil-based sauce, on a large red plate
Pork belly chicharrón at chef Agua's pop-up. Photo by Vladimir Santos.

I asked chef Agua why there are no pupusas on the menu. 

“There are places that do [them] and do [them] well and I’d rather you take your cash and support street vendors,” Agua said. "I've worked with the señoras who really know how to cook the classics. My food is not traditional, but it is authentic to me and the flavors I grew up with, what my mom fed me.” 

This non-traditional, yet authentic approach in her cuisine is what makes it exciting and worth driving to Lincoln Heights, or any part of the city. Chef Agua is part of a new wave of Salvadoran cooks whose offerings are more than what is typically available at most pupuserias and Salvadoran restaurants such as  Walking Spanish and L.A. Pupusa

Their menus and techniques are not making novelties of Salvadoran gastronomy, but rather a deeper dive into some of the extended flavor profiles and ingredients found therein.

You can catch chef Agua’s limited, month-long run every Monday at Arroz & Fun from 5-8 pm, a precursor to the star-studded pop up that will be available at the end of the month called Ruta de Sabores, a juggernaut bringing together modern Salvadoran chefs and their own thrilling takes on Salvadoran cuisine. 

Chef Agua will be cooking there alongside modern Salvadoran fare-flag bearers, including chef Anthony Salguero from Oakland’s Popoca, chef Jimmy Reyes from Leña, Karla Tatiana Vasquez of Salvi Soul, and Gardenia Rosales of Cipota Coffee at Arroz & Fun.  

This is a venerable lineup that is at the forefront of the Salvadoran foodscape, not only in Los Angeles, but throughout California as a whole. 

“For [them], there is such a discrepancy between how many Salvadoran chefs are currently out there actively writing down recipes,” chef Agua says, when asked what her food is trying to communicate. “So [my] food is important and it's worth archiving.” 

“Food is survival and this is my way of saying we’re here and we're leaving our mark [on the foodscape],” Agua continues.

Currently chef Agua is looking to spend some time going through their archived recipes to work on a zine, which reflects her D.I.Y. punk and metal upbringing. She’s hoping to collaborate with other Salvadoran cooks on this zine as the communal aspect to cooking is important to her. 

“Legacy to me, is so important. I’m not trying to be morbid but when I’m gone, who's going to remember that my grandma added chicken liver to our recado mix? I’d love for that recipe to live on,” chef Agua concludes.

Vladimir De Jesus Santos

Vladimir De Jesus Santos is a Salvadoran-American “rocker foo” from Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA. He’s worked as a Cinematographer/Editor for the past decade focusing on documentary, short horror films, low budget music videos and in 2019 he started his own podcast “Ey, Foo You A Rocker?” which discusses the intersection between race and identity around extreme music in the hood.

