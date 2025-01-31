Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Community

Call These Numbers If You See ICE Activity, From L.A. and Riverside to the Central Valley

In case of an emergency, you can report ICE activity and enforcement actions to spread awareness by calling your local rapid response network. Bookmark these numbers today. We also provided this article in en español.

1:51 PM PST on January 31, 2025

A woman holding a cellphone

With rumors and uncertainty swirling, and fear reaching a new peak, a lot of people are reaching out for a resource they can go to if ICE makes an appearance with intentions to detain a family member, friend, neighbor, employee, or stranger.

While we're aware of discussions and workshops happening this weekend to seek solutions, and a wider Day Without Immigrants planned for Monday, we wanted to make our readers aware of the local rapid response networks being set up by immigrant rights and civil rights organizations, like CHIRLA and ORALE, to help report and document ICE activity in the Southland.

Below are the numbers for the local rapid response networks, from the website of the American Civil Liberties Union in Southern California. Thanks to all those dedicated to protecting civil liberties and the safety and rights of immigrants, and all people deserving of their humanity to be protected in the United States.

In case of an emergency, you can report ICE activity and enforcement actions by calling your local rapid response network.

Los Angeles: 888-624-4752

Orange County: 714-881-1558

Central Valley: 559-206-0151

Kern County: 661-432-2230

San Bernardino/Riverside: 909-361-4588

CHIRLA: 213-353-1333

ORALE (Long Beach): 562-276-0267

Immigrant Rapid Response Hotline (Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo): 805-870-8855

Con tantos rumores y el miedo alcanzando un nivel de ansiedad, mucha gente está buscando ayuda si el ICE hace acto de presencia con la intención de detener a un familiar, amigo, vecino, empleado o desconocido.

Hay varios talleres este fin de semana para buscar soluciones, y una manifestation llamada Día Sin Inmigrantes más amplio planeado para el lunes, pero tambien queríamos informar a nuestros lectores sobre las redes locales de respuesta rápida que están estableciendo las organizaciones de derechos de los inmigrantes y derechos civiles, como CHIRLA y ORALE, para ayudar a reportar y documentar la actividad del ICE en el sur de California.

Aquí estan los números de las redes locales de respuesta rápida, tomados del sitio web de la Unión Estadounidense de Libertades Civiles en el sur de California.

Gracias a todos aquellos dedicados a proteger las libertades civiles y la seguridad y los derechos de los inmigrantes, y a todas las personas que merecen que su humanidad sea protegida en los Estados Unidos.

En caso de emergencia, puede reportar la actividad del ICE y las acciones de cumplimiento llamando a su red local de respuesta rápida.

Los Ángeles: 888-624-4752

Condado de Orange: 714-881-1558

Valle Central: 559-206-0151

Condado de Kern: 661-432-2230

San Bernardino/Riverside: 909-361-4588

CHIRLA: 213-353-1333

ORALE (Long Beach): 562-276-0267

Línea Directa de Respuesta Rápida para Inmigrantes (Santa Bárbara, Ventura y San Luis Obispo): 805-870-8855

Share the taco:

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

This Weekend: 462-Day Mole, AYCE Korean Skewers, and a Slavic Dumpling Powerhouse

Restaurants have taken a hit during these wildfires. If you can, we urge you to dine out and support your favorite spots. Here are a five new places, and one drink event, to check out this weekend.

January 31, 2025
Mexico

What to Know About Mexico’s Bold Move to Ban Growing GMO Corn (Yet Being the Biggest Consumer of American-Grown GMO Corn)

The move to at least ban Mexico’s planting of GMO corn is Sheinbaum’s way of fighting back against Mexico losing its war against the import of American-grown GMO corn in Mexico.

January 31, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

City Displaces Dozens of Street Vendors After Installing Blocks-Long Fence in MacArthur Park

“This feels like gentrification happening before us, and at the end of the day, the crime is still there, and the sale of illegal drugs is still there,” said Juan Rodriguez, a local street vendor organizer and advocate, during an interview with L.A.TACO.

January 31, 2025
Food

The L.A. TACO Guide to Lunar New Year In Los Angeles: Eating Your Way To Better Luck and a Longer Life

Here’s an unusual rule of thumb for the Lunar New Year: If it sounds lucky, eat it. In Los Angeles, your options are endless.

January 29, 2025
See all posts