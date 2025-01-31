With rumors and uncertainty swirling, and fear reaching a new peak, a lot of people are reaching out for a resource they can go to if ICE makes an appearance with intentions to detain a family member, friend, neighbor, employee, or stranger.

While we're aware of discussions and workshops happening this weekend to seek solutions, and a wider Day Without Immigrants planned for Monday, we wanted to make our readers aware of the local rapid response networks being set up by immigrant rights and civil rights organizations, like CHIRLA and ORALE, to help report and document ICE activity in the Southland.

Below are the numbers for the local rapid response networks, from the website of the American Civil Liberties Union in Southern California. Thanks to all those dedicated to protecting civil liberties and the safety and rights of immigrants, and all people deserving of their humanity to be protected in the United States.

In case of an emergency, you can report ICE activity and enforcement actions by calling your local rapid response network.

Los Angeles: 888-624-4752

Orange County: 714-881-1558

Central Valley: 559-206-0151

Kern County: 661-432-2230

San Bernardino/Riverside: 909-361-4588

CHIRLA: 213-353-1333

ORALE (Long Beach): 562-276-0267

Immigrant Rapid Response Hotline (Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo): 805-870-8855

Con tantos rumores y el miedo alcanzando un nivel de ansiedad, mucha gente está buscando ayuda si el ICE hace acto de presencia con la intención de detener a un familiar, amigo, vecino, empleado o desconocido.

Hay varios talleres este fin de semana para buscar soluciones, y una manifestation llamada Día Sin Inmigrantes más amplio planeado para el lunes, pero tambien queríamos informar a nuestros lectores sobre las redes locales de respuesta rápida que están estableciendo las organizaciones de derechos de los inmigrantes y derechos civiles, como CHIRLA y ORALE, para ayudar a reportar y documentar la actividad del ICE en el sur de California.

Aquí estan los números de las redes locales de respuesta rápida, tomados del sitio web de la Unión Estadounidense de Libertades Civiles en el sur de California.

Gracias a todos aquellos dedicados a proteger las libertades civiles y la seguridad y los derechos de los inmigrantes, y a todas las personas que merecen que su humanidad sea protegida en los Estados Unidos.

En caso de emergencia, puede reportar la actividad del ICE y las acciones de cumplimiento llamando a su red local de respuesta rápida.

Los Ángeles: 888-624-4752

Condado de Orange: 714-881-1558

Valle Central: 559-206-0151

Condado de Kern: 661-432-2230

San Bernardino/Riverside: 909-361-4588

CHIRLA: 213-353-1333

ORALE (Long Beach): 562-276-0267

Línea Directa de Respuesta Rápida para Inmigrantes (Santa Bárbara, Ventura y San Luis Obispo): 805-870-8855