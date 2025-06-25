Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE Raids:
- North Hills: Video
- Simi Valley
- Highland Park: Post , Video
- Hacienda Heights
- West LA Camden and Santa Monica
- City of Industry, Video. Post.
- West Covina
- Baldwin Park Car Wash
- DTLA: Video , LAPD protecting ICE in DTLA , Video 3
- Protest today at LAPDHQ for protecting ICE agents in DTLA.
Other News
Farmworker dies during ICE transport
Pregnant women loses baby in custody
Kern County Will Have California’s Largest Immigration Detention Center. 2,560 Beds
National Guard sent to raid a weed farm