Daily Memo: June 24th L.A. ICE Recaps

10:31 PM PDT on June 24, 2025

A picture of an ICE agent in DTLA as he's about to strike someone in the butt who is pinned down by other agents.

A picture of an ICE agent in DTLA as he's about to strike someone in the butt who is pinned down by other agents.

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE Raids: 

UCLA

Other News

Farmworker dies during ICE transport

Pregnant women loses baby in custody

Kern County Will Have California’s Largest Immigration Detention Center. 2,560 Beds

National Guard sent to raid a weed farm 

Cudahy Vice Mayor asks, “Where are the gangs?”

Culture

This Downey-Raised Comedian Is Emptying His Pockets To Help Street Vendors

Jerry Hernandez doesn’t think he’s doing anything heroic. If anything, he’s overwhelmed. Depressed. Angry. But he’s showing up. Not with speeches or a platform. With a wallet, a conscience, and a broken heart. 

June 24, 2025
Opinion

Opinion: How To Stay Legally Trucha with Your Protest Lucha

Risks right now are high. Intervening in the arrest or detention of a loved one—however tragic or emotional the moment—carries serious legal consequences. In these tense encounters with federal agents, your options are limited, and one wrong move can escalate quickly.

June 24, 2025
News

Daily Memo: June 23rd L.A. ICE Recaps

A Supreme Court ruling says the government can deport people anywhere they want, while ICE is spotted all over L.A.'s Westside.

June 23, 2025
News

Maravilla Housing Project Residents Fearful After Receiving Notice That Their Citizen Status Could Be Shared With DHS

The notice emphasizes that "there is currently no new data-sharing policy between HUD and DHS in effect at this time,” and that the Memorandum of Understanding between the two federal agencies “does not specifically state how HUD and DHS will collaborate.”

June 23, 2025
Protests

Fans Protest at Dodger Stadium After Team’s ‘Too Little, Too Late’ Statement

“This is literally the majority of their fan base and they’re not responding," said Hector, an educator and lifelong Dodger fan.

June 23, 2025
News

Journalist Arrested While Documenting ICE Action Is Released Without Charges

Anthony Orendorff was arrested last week and being held under questionable conditions, leading to a weekend gathering of friends, family, colleagues, and supporters to demand his release. Today his charges were dropped.

June 23, 2025
