Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Koreatown

Oaxaqueños in L.A. Celebrate Designation of Official ‘Oaxacan Corridor’ on Pico Boulevard, Two Years After Racist Audio Leaked

The idea was first pitched by Organización Regional de Oaxaca to former council member Gil Cedillo ten years ago, but didn't catch any traction until late 2022 as an attempt to make reparations after racist audio of a closed-door meeting between several council members against Oaxaqueños, including by Cedillo, was leaked.

4:07 PM PDT on July 29, 2024

Hundreds of Oaxaqueños of all ages and Indigenous backgrounds, along with their allies,  gathered yesterday to celebrate the designation of L.A.’s official “Oaxacan Corridor” on Pico Boulevard. The 1.6-mile thoroughfare from Westmoreland to Arlington Avenues and the official designation from the City of Los Angeles is considered a big win for L.A.’s Oaxacan Indigenous community. 

“It was an amazing experience to hear so many Indigenous languages spoken at once and see so many taqueros take the day off to dance in their respective traditional dance and regalia,” says Odilia Romero, the executive director and co-founder of CIELO, a human rights organization dedicated to substantive solutions to the social, economic and cultural challenges faced by the Indigenous community. “It’s something we didn’t have 40 years ago when I first moved to Los Angeles,” says Romero. “It’s a big accomplishment for us.”  

The vision for L.A.’s Oaxaca Corridor was first pitched to former council member Gil Cedillo by Mauro Hernandez of Organización Regional de Oaxaca, the city’s longest-standing community-sustained organization whose mission is to promote and preserve indigenous Oaxacan culture in California. However, Romero tells L.A. TACO that the proposal didn’t catch any traction until late 2022 as an attempt to make reparations after audio of a closed-door meeting between several council members, including Cedillo, was leaked. The audio captured the council members making racist remarks toward L.A.’s Oaxacan community.

Los Angeles is home to the second-largest group of Oaxaqueños outside Oaxaca, Mexico. 

Council members Heather Hutt and Eunisses Hernandez introduced the motion in September 2023, which passed 14-0.  

“L.A.’s backbone is largely Indigenous,” Romero tells L.A. TACO. “They hold the economy and culture, yet according to CIELO's research, the marginalized community faces dire food and housing insecurity in Los Angeles.”

Besides new signage across this part of Pico Boulevard, the new designation aims to bring more business and visibility to the dozens of Oaxacan-owned businesses. “As part of the enhancements, the project will aim to create facade improvements along the corridor, to work on cultural preservation, and bring the vibrant colors of Oaxaca to the corridor,” the motion states. This celebration is also seen as a victory for celebrating the cultural and financial contributions immigrants like Oaxaqueños make to Los Angeles and stands in contrast to a city in the county of Los Angeles like Artesia, where the city councils there have continuously voted not to put a “Little India” sign to celebrate the beloved stretch of Artesia Boulevard that is home to dozens of Indian-owned restaurants and shops. 

Los Angeles is home to the second-largest group of Oaxaqueños outside Oaxaca, Mexico. 

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral@theglutster

Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Vernon’s Abandoned Battery Recycling Site Declared to ‘Superfund’ Urgency, Contamination Stretched Far Beyond Cleanup Area

“Superfund” is the term used to describe a government tool created by Congress in the 1980s to pay for the long-term clean-up of hazardous waste.

Dan Ross
July 29, 2024
Taco Members Only

What To Eat In L.A. This Weekend: Parisian Hot Dogs, Steak-Stuffed Eggrolls, and a New Nicaraguan Fritanga

Plus a beautiful shawarma sandwich in Sherman Oaks and a weekend-long celebration of a Chicano brewery in La Puente.

July 26, 2024
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Featured

Street Vendors Successfully Sue City to Remove Illegal ‘No Vending’ Signs And Won

L.A. will also have to reimburse the street vendors for their past fines relating to this controversial sign. However, this does not include any other fines related to equipment restrictions or lack of permits. This also means that while a vendor can’t be cited for vending in areas like the Hollywood Walk of Fame anymore, they can still get cited for other city regulations. 

July 25, 2024
Taco Members Only

Cannabis Ice Cubes, Mike Tyson’s Ear-Shaped Gummies, and THC Chile Flakes: Five Great L.A. Dispensaries For Edibles

Where to find all the medicated Pop Rocks, coffee, ice cream cones, and St. Ides you desire.

July 25, 2024
See all posts