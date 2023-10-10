Mexico’s Women’s Gymnastics Team Is Appealing To Its Government For Help Leaving Israel
With all major flights canceled to and from the country's airports, the women say they have been left without the means or possibility of coming home after meeting to train for the Pan American games.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
The Five Best Pescados Zarandeados in Los Angeles
Pescado zarandeado is a grilled, butterflied whole fish marinated in a mix of salt, chiles, citrus, and, in some places, achiote paste. It's a flavor bomb that is cooked in steel baskets over charcoal or wood fire. L.A. is the best city in the country to find this dish... if you know where to look.
How to Make a Proper Altar for Day of the Dead Right Now
From your loved one's favorite dish to explaining the spiritual significance of cempasúchil flowers and copal incense, here is our trusty step-by-step guide to build a respectful altar for Dia de Muertos this season.
Spot Check! Discada In Cudahy, Korean-Venezuelan In Beverly Hills, and Basque Tacos In Brentwood
Regional Mexican food in L.A. just keeps getting better and better. In this week's spot check, we find a northern Mexican taquero bringing the celebrated discada tradition to southeast Los Angeles. Plus more, like where to find birria orecchiette!
The L.A. Filming Locations of ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1’ 20 Years Later
Here are all the locations in L.A. County where Quentin Tarantino shot his iconic pop-saccharine, action-revenge saga, Kill Bill, including the infamous Two Pines Wedding Chapel and many more spots that are still around.