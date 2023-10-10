Amid an increasingly combative confrontation in the contested lands of Palestine and Israel, the women of Mexico's rhythmic gymnastics team appear to be among the many foreigners who are now stuck in a country that has formally declared war on its embattled border following a violent, widespread attack on civilians by Hamas.

Six women from the team recorded a video asking for help from the Mexican government and asking to bring them home. In the video, posted to TikTok, one women explains how the team met up in Israel participate in a training camp for the upcoming Pan American games before things took a disturbing turn.

With major flights canceled from the country's airports, the women say they have been left, without the means or possibility of coming home. Now they're appealing to their government to help bring them home safe and sound.

We found the video posted by Fernand Cortes and reportsed it below. There are currently no specific updates as to the status of the women nor a published response from the Mexican government.