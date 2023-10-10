Skip to Content
Mexico’s Women’s Gymnastics Team Is Appealing To Its Government For Help Leaving Israel

With all major flights canceled to and from the country's airports, the women say they have been left without the means or possibility of coming home after meeting to train for the Pan American games.

5:23 PM PDT on October 9, 2023

    Amid an increasingly combative confrontation in the contested lands of Palestine and Israel, the women of Mexico's rhythmic gymnastics team appear to be among the many foreigners who are now stuck in a country that has formally declared war on its embattled border following a violent, widespread attack on civilians by Hamas.

    Six women from the team recorded a video asking for help from the Mexican government and asking to bring them home. In the video, posted to TikTok, one women explains how the team met up in Israel participate in a training camp for the upcoming Pan American games before things took a disturbing turn.

    With major flights canceled from the country's airports, the women say they have been left, without the means or possibility of coming home. Now they're appealing to their government to help bring them home safe and sound.

    We found the video posted by Fernand Cortes and reportsed it below. There are currently no specific updates as to the status of the women nor a published response from the Mexican government.

    @fernandacortesx

    They shared the video to their facebook asking the MX gvt to help them get home #mexico #mexicangymnastics #mexican #seleccionmexicana #israel #palestine

    ♬ Suspense beat(908677) - INTERLEAVED
