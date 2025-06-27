Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

ICE is using facial recognition on their phones.

1600 Detained by ICE in Southern California So Far. From June 6 to Sunday, 787 people have been arrested for assault, obstruction, and unlawful assembly, a Homeland Security spokesperson said.



Canadian Dies in ICE Custody: Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old citizen of Canada in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was pronounced deceased by the Miami Fire Rescue Department June 23 at 1:36 p.m. The cause of death is still under investigation.