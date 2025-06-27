Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Topics
- ICE Raids all over L.A.
- First confirmed Bounty Hunter?!
- ICE is using facial recognition on their phones.
- The latest ICE detainment numbers in Southern California
- Another death in ICE custody
ICE RAIDS
- Central & Manchester
- Slauson & Western Home Depot
- Lankershim in North Hollywood
- Sweetzer & Norton Ave
- Glendale streets
- Glendale Home Depot
- Ladera Heights Home Depot
- Signal Hill Home Depot
- Sylmar Home Depot
- Lincoln Heights
- Inside Panorama City Walmart
- South LA Home Depot truck abandoned
- Palms
- La Puente, busted window, and a man's head.
- Historic Filipino Town near Silverlake pulled a gun on someone
OTHER NEWS
ICE is using facial recognition on their phones.
1600 Detained by ICE in Southern California So Far. From June 6 to Sunday, 787 people have been arrested for assault, obstruction, and unlawful assembly, a Homeland Security spokesperson said.
Canadian Dies in ICE Custody: Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old citizen of Canada in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was pronounced deceased by the Miami Fire Rescue Department June 23 at 1:36 p.m. The cause of death is still under investigation.