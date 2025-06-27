Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Featured

Daily Memo: June 25th L.A. ICE Recaps

ICE raids. first confirmed bounty hunter? Facial Recognition and detainee numbers for Southern California. Plus, another death in ICE custody.

8:06 PM PDT on June 26, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

Topics

  • ICE Raids all over L.A.
  • First confirmed Bounty Hunter?!
  • ICE is using facial recognition on their phones.
  • The latest ICE detainment numbers in Southern California
  • Another death in ICE custody

ICE RAIDS

`

OTHER NEWS

ICE is using facial recognition on their phones. 

1600 Detained by ICE in Southern California So Far.  From June 6 to Sunday, 787 people have been arrested for assault, obstruction, and unlawful assembly, a Homeland Security spokesperson said.


Canadian Dies in ICE Custody: Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old citizen of Canada in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was pronounced deceased by the Miami Fire Rescue Department June 23 at 1:36 p.m. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Share the taco:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

Locked Doors, Warning Signs, and a Pivot to Delivery: How Eastside Businesses Are Adapting Amid ICE Raids

Taco trucks, bakeries and storefronts are making urgent changes to keep immigrant workers and customers safe.

June 26, 2025
Events

Levitt LA Is Back! 10 Free Summer Concerts in MacArthur Park

18 years strong and still free as ever, all summer long. Upcoming shows include Dengue Fever, LA ska heroes La Resistencia, breakdancing battles, Eddie Chacon, and Redd Kross. 💥 Los Abandoned – reunited and ready to rock 🔥 Hip-Hop Family Reunion – breakdancing youth battles + headliner Medusa 🌍 Wazumbians – Ghanaian afro-fusion for the dancefloor 🤘🏽 Redd Kross – punk-pop legends close the season with Juanita & Juan

June 26, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Opinion

Anti-ICE Graffiti Sparks Mayor Bass’ Outrage and Mixed Feelings in Little Tokyo

“[There] is damage right now. I won’t underscore that. But the overall greater goal — speaking out against the injustice to the immigrant community — is important," said Bill Fujioka, the board chair at the Japanese American National Museum.

June 26, 2025
Video

20-Year-Old U.S. Citizen Arrested By Federal Police, Fired By Walmart After Release

“These are hardworking people, and they have 'em worse than like animals. Rounding them up in shackles and chains," Adrian Andrew Martinez told L.A. TACO in an interview.

June 25, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: June 25th L.A. ICE Recaps

June 25, 2025
Tacos

‘10,000 Tacos!’ Why Eating Tacos Is An Act Of Rebellion Right Now

I don’t know if eating tacos can stop ICE. I know that spending money at Latino-owned restaurants keeps families afloat. I know that showing up for your community matters. And I know that fear thrives in silence, in emptiness, in absence.

June 25, 2025
See all posts