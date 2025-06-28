Skip to Content
Daily Memo: June 27th ICE Recaps in L.A.

ICE raids in Los Angeles targeted street vendors today. Also what happened in Huntington Park? ICE and the FBI retaliating? And a U.S. Citizen is released.

9:56 PM PDT on June 27, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

US Citizen detained by ICE, Andrea Velez,  in DTLA while LAPD offered ICE protection, is released and speaks out. 

ICE came out in full force and blasted a door as a mother and her two children were inside. They were looking for a man involved in a rear-end collision with ICE that occurred in Bell last week, which led to the residents of Bell to protest ICE on the street. Here’s the post-interview with the person who was inside. 

Days after announcing that Huntington Park directed its police to stop and identify unmarked cars and masked vigilantes, they arrested one impersonating an ICE agent. 

FBI ambushed an activist with Centrosco and confiscated her phone. 

