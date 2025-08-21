Huntington Park: (Original footage from eye witnesses): A man was taken from outside the Centro De Cuidado Prenatal Clinic on Florence Ave while his wife, Ariana, watched in horror from inside the clinic. According to the staff, they felt like it was random - he was profiled. The family is a regular at the clinic. They boxed him in his car in the parking lot. The wife was inside the clinic and remained there as the medical staff locked the doors.