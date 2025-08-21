Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 76.
ICE RAIDS
- Huntington Beach Russel Fisher Car Wash on 18971 Beach Blvd: A boy named Juan Gomez was beaten and is being treated for a possibly broken leg by ICE and hospitalized at Huntington Beach Hospital. He has been admitted, and an agent is currently present. Russel Car Wash. They took five people and detained a U.S. citizen woman for standing up for the men, but she was released later. When family and community members came to the hospital, one agent pulled out his rifle and pointed it at an individual before driving off.
- Huntington Park: (Original footage from eye witnesses): A man was taken from outside the Centro De Cuidado Prenatal Clinic on Florence Ave while his wife, Ariana, watched in horror from inside the clinic. According to the staff, they felt like it was random - he was profiled. The family is a regular at the clinic. They boxed him in his car in the parking lot. The wife was inside the clinic and remained there as the medical staff locked the doors.
- Encenitas: A father was taken from his wife and child a few blocks from Parkdale Elementary. “Let him say goodbye.”
- Escondido: There was another attempt to detain a man on Cedar St after he dropped his child off at Oak Hill Elementary.
- Beverly Hills: Gardeners taken. Agents rammed the person’s vehicle. You can hear the man screaming and crying, “I’m not Felipe!” They took him anyway and detained him. Beverly Hills PD showed up to the scene and verified badges.
- Santa Ana: Seen trying to get into Specialists Auto Glass.
- San Bernardino: A man was stopped and taken from his vehicle down the street from the courthouse. The car was left abandoned on the street.
- Anaheim, Pauline & North: 1 person was taken.
- Stanton Home Depot: 1 person taken
- El Monte Home Depot: At least 2 people reportedly taken.
- El Monte, car wash on Valley & Baldwin: Unsure of how many were taken.
- El Monte, Valley Blvd, behind the Superior Market and Ross: Agents were seen transferring detainees into a van.
- East L.A./Boyle Heights: There’s a report of unidentified men in a green vest following a woman in her car, forcing her to stop and pulled her out of her vehicle, taking her.
OTHER NEWS
- Lupita’s Bakery went to the city council today to speak on the effects of the raids on its business, which have led to a 40% decline in sales as people are afraid and don’t want to go out.
- Adrian Andrew Martinez was indicted today on federal criminal charges of conspiracy to impede a federal officer. From a letter we received from his lawyer, “the U.S.Attorney’s Office had to travel out of Los Angeles County to secure this indictment.”
- “Moreover, before we had even officially been notified of the outcome of the indictment that occurred in Orange County, Acting U.S. Attorney of the Central District Bill Essayli once again took to social media to maliciously spread falsehoods and fearmonger at our client’s expense.”