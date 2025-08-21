Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Allegedly Break A Young Man’s Leg and Hospitalize Him During a Car Wash Raid and More

On day 76 of ICE raids, violent arrests were reported across Southern California, including a boy beaten and hospitalized in Huntington Beach, a man taken outside a prenatal clinic in Huntington Park, and multiple detentions near schools, car washes, Home Depots, and workplaces from Beverly Hills to East L.A. Community impact is mounting, with businesses like Lupita’s Bakery reporting a 40% sales decline, while federal prosecutors indicted Adrian Andrew Martinez under charges his lawyer says are politically motivated and amplified by fearmongering.

10:30 PM PDT on August 20, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 76. 

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

  • Lupita’s Bakery went to the city council today to speak on the effects of the raids on its business, which have led to a 40% decline in sales as people are afraid and don’t want to go out. 
  • Adrian Andrew Martinez was indicted today on federal criminal charges of conspiracy to impede a federal officer. From a letter we received from his lawyer, “the U.S.Attorney’s Office had to travel out of Los Angeles County to secure this indictment.”
    • “Moreover, before we had even officially been notified of the outcome of the indictment that occurred in Orange County, Acting U.S. Attorney of the Central District Bill Essayli once again took to social media to maliciously spread falsehoods and fearmonger at our client’s expense.”

Memo Torres
Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

