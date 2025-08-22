Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: ICE Besieges Los Angeles and Surrounding Counties With Over 20 Raids Profiling U.S. Citizens and More

Over 20 ICE operations were confirmed across Southern California on August 21, with nearly 30 people taken from vehicles, homes, workplaces, and public spaces, including a violent 4 a.m. raid near San Manuel Casino and mass detentions at car washes and Home Depots. Disturbing incidents included suspected impersonators abducting a woman in Long Beach, masked agents seizing a woman at an Oxnard bus stop, and reports of detainees held in overcrowded, freezing conditions with only minimal food.

9:52 PM PDT on August 21, 2025

Over 20 different confirmed ICE activities all over Southern California today. With almost 30 people taken from mostly their vehicles and a bus stop. 

ICE RAIDS

Missed stories from yesterday, August 20th:

Today, August 21st:

OTHER NEWS

  • A person reported being charged $52 to speak with their daughter, who was taken to the downtown detention facility in El Monte yesterday. They were told they are in crowded, cold rooms, having to sleep on the floor, and all they have been given for food is chips, cookies, and water.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

