Over 20 different confirmed ICE activities all over Southern California today. With almost 30 people taken from mostly their vehicles and a bus stop.
ICE RAIDS
Missed stories from yesterday, August 20th:
- Long Beach: A young woman, Sky Castro, was seen being abducted in Long Beach while walking her dog by a man wearing an FBI jacket. Many suspect and fear this may have been an impersonator, especially since this doesn’t fit the usual appearance and pattern of ICE and BP abductions we’ve been seeing.
- Los Angeles, Downtown on Broadway: 5-6 SUVs took one or two people on the street.
- San Diego: A TikToker documents finding an abandoned truck after ICE picked up the driver. He found the truck, his tools, his lunch, and a red card with his rights on it. The TikToker was able to locate the family and return his truck to them.
Today, August 21st:
- Lynwood, Presidential Barber Shop: Attempted to enter the barbershop, but was unsuccessful. Agents could be heard threatening a person inside, saying, “Open up or we’ll go get your mom and dad.” They were there for about thirty minutes before they left.
- Highland near San Manuel Casino: 1 person was violently taken at 4 am from his home. Witnesses say gunshots were fired, but that is unconfirmed. An agent wearing a cowboy hat was present, possibly Cowboy Kim, BP Sector Chief Bovino’s second in command. IC4IJ is in contact with the family. This person had a court hearing today.
- Simi Valley: ICE pulled a U.S. Citizen out of his vehicle and detained him temporarily. “ICE said the car matched the description of someone they were looking for.”
- Alhambra, PetSmart parking lot: Staging.
- Rialto, Alder off the 210: 1 gardener was taken.
- Escondido, Escondido Blvd & 15th St: 2 people taken from their work truck.
- Encinitas, Rosebay Dr.: Agents were seen pulling over a vehicle in a residential parking lot. It’s unclear if anyone was taken.
- Menifee 74 & Menifee Rd: Unsure how many people taken.
- Westminster Home Depot: At least one person was taken.
- Placentia, off of Melrose: 1 person taken.
- San Bernardino, 5th & E St.: 2 people were taken from their vehicle.
- San Bernardino, G St & 2nd St.: One person was taken and another vehicle was abandoned.
- Santa Ana, Grand & 17th St.: 1 person was taken.
- Orange, Town and Country Hand Car Wash on Chapman & Malena: At least 1 person was taken, possibly more.
- Los Angeles, La Cienega Car Wash: 8 people were taken.
- Boyle Heights, Fairmont & Mott: Agents spotted in the alley, but no reported abductions.
- Huntington Park Home Depot: Unsure how many people were taken in total. At least one father and son were taken, and their truck was left abandoned.
- Oxnard, across from the Oxnard PD station: A woman was taken by masked kidnappers while waiting at the bus stop directly in front of the Oxnard Police Department.
- Santa Paula, Conserv Fuel gas station: 3 people were taken.
OTHER NEWS
- A person reported being charged $52 to speak with their daughter, who was taken to the downtown detention facility in El Monte yesterday. They were told they are in crowded, cold rooms, having to sleep on the floor, and all they have been given for food is chips, cookies, and water.