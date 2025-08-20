Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 75.
ICE RAIDS
- Los Angeles, Avalon & El Segundo: about 50 trucks were reported staging around 4am.
- Cypress Park: 2 people taken.
- Oxnard, Ventura Rd & The 101: 1 person taken.
- Garden Grove, outside a school: 1 person detained then released.
- Federal immigration enforcement agents wrongly detained a father who dropped off his child at the school going into lockdown. The father was released about an hour later after it was determined the detention was a case of mistaken identity.
- Whittier Home Depot: 3 people taken. At least one vehicle was left abandoned with its door wide open.
- Fullerton Sam’s Club: 1 person taken.
- Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse: 1 person taken. A person was followed by 8 vehicles after leaving the court and was detained.
- Costa Mesa, Sunflower & Harbor: 1 gardener taken.
- Santa Ana car wash: 5-6 people taken.
- Santa Ana Immigration Court: Seen, but no reported detainments.
- Fontana, Slover & Sierra:
- Bakersfield: A son recorded the moment his father was taken
- Bakersfield: ICE arrested an ICE protester attempting to block a vehicle from leaving the ICE facility.
OTHER NEWS
- Union Del Barrio is demanding the release of Benjamin, the Reseda High Schooler taken while walking his dog.
- Chirla announced that one detainee, Francisco Javier, was freed and reunited with his family.
- The City of Anaheim launches a new website aimed at highlighting ICE activity. https://anaheim.net/Contigo
- The page has updates on recent reports of ICE activity, confirming the nature of them.