DAILY MEMO: Agents Take a Teenager Riding His Bike and More

Over 60 people were abducted across Southern California from Sunday to Monday in a wave of ICE raids targeting car washes, Home Depots, vehicle stops, and street arrests, with escalating violence that included agents shooting at a family in San Bernardino. Communities have responded with protests, press conferences, and even 25 U.S. Marine veterans taking to the streets to protect neighborhoods, as raids continued across Anaheim, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Long Beach, Inglewood, and beyond.