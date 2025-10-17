Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Mexico

Mexican Farmers Shut Down Highways In National Strike, Demanding Better Prices For Their Produce

The dramatic actions—showing farmers at times dumping their limes and avocados—are a direct challenge to president Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, demanding an end to NAFTA flexibilities and other policies that farmers say are destroying their livelihoods.

1:02 PM PDT on October 17, 2025

Farmers striking outside of Morelia in Michoacán.

Farmers striking outside of Morelia in Michoacán. Photo via @periplos_de_la_historia/Instagram.

More than 100,000 farmers across more than 17 states in Mexico launched a general strike on October 14, shutting down highways and marching on government palaces from Sinaloa to the state of México.

The dramatic actions—showing farmers at times dumping their limes and avocados—are a direct challenge to president Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, demanding an end to policies that farmers say are destroying their livelihoods.

The movement, organized by the National Front for the Rescue of the Mexican Countryside (FNRCM) and backed by the National Union of Agricultural Workers (UNTA), has one central message:

"Sin Maíz No Hay País" (Without Corn, There Is No Country).

Like many other protests in Mexico throughout the years, they took place on roads meant to strategically disrupt major transit routes. In the state of México, campesinos used their tractors to block the Toluca-Atlacomulco highway but notably allowed free passage to motorists at the El Dorado toll booth—a tactical move to garner working-class public support.

Similar blockades and marches happened in agricultural heartlands like Sonora, Guanajuato, Jalisco, and Michoacán, with many convoys aiming to converge at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City.

The strikers' demands are a direct response to what they see as an existential threat.

They are calling for a fair price for corn: a guaranteed price of MX $9,000 to $12,000 per ton, a significant jump from current rates.

They’d also like the total exclusion of corn, sorghum, and other basic grains from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), arguing it's the only way to protect local farmers from a flood of cheaper imports. They’re also demanding a farmers only-government support system for financial credit loans.

While Mexico is the birthplace of corn, its domestic production is failing.

Farmers striking in Morelia, Michoacán.
Farmers striking in Morelia, Michoacán. Photo via @periplos_de_la_historia/Instagram.

According to the financial trade publication Mexican Business, over the last ten years, Mexico's own corn production has fallen by 4%, while its reliance on imports—primarily genetically modified corn from the U.S.—has skyrocketed by 78.4%.

They are also reporting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects this dependency will hit a new record, with Mexico expected to import 25 million metric tons of American corn in the 2025-2026 cycle.

Since the strike has just begun, no word has arrived yet how of how this will affect produce prices in in the U.S.

But seeing how over half of Mexico’s tomato production is exported to the U.S., as well as how so many of us following the taco lifestyle rely on Mexican limes, heirloom corn tortillas upsold to affluent customers at modern Mexican restaurants, tomatillos, and tequila, we’re willing to bet this agricultural strike will inevitably ripple its way out here as well.

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

Weekend Eats: A Morning Cafe For ‘Sancho’ Sandwiches and Oaxacan Breakfast Burritos In West L.A.

Plus a "festive funeral" with DJs, dancing, drone shows, and giant puppets. Sounds fun.

October 17, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: ‘We Work In Fear Every Day,’ A Car Wash Owner Tells L.A. TACO

ICE took at least 18 people today, profiled several people with legal status, and rammed their vehicle into a rapid responder. A paletero from Culver City is back home after 115 days in detention, and DHS reported another death in ICE Custody. Meanwhile, DHS has Orwellian Big Brother capabilities enhanced by AI to track everyone with 80,000 cameras all over the U.S.

October 17, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Music

Long Beach Musician Fatally Shot While Helping Friends Carry Gear In Front of Home

Long Beach bassist Thomas Mello was fatally shot by a robber while helping his friends pack their instruments.

Jacob Sisneros
October 16, 2025
Protests

Here’s How to Prep for Saturday’s No Kings Protest by Knowing Your Rights

It's estimated that there will be tens of thousands attendees at the No Kings Protest on Saturday around Southern California on October 18, and it's important to protect your community by reviewing your rights and being prepared in case violence breaks out.

Sheryl Turner
October 16, 2025
Crime

The Most Dangerous Intersections in Los Angeles

There have been more traffic fatalities in L.A. than homicides for the past three years, and Lieutenant Jesse Garcia says, “We’re not even talking about DUI. That’s a whole different animal.”

Audrey Serrano and Gabriel Kahn
October 16, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: ICE Rips Mom From Her Infant, Takes U.S. Citizens and Parents After School Drop-off, and Assaults Worker with a Taser

Today’s raids across Southern California showed a continuing escalation of violence by masked federal agents as they kidnapped at least 20 people, including parents after their school drop-offs, U.S. citizens, and a mother is ripped from her infant, while violently tasing and dragging one man, assaulting a community watch member, and conducting warrantless operations near homes, schools, and workplaces in at least 12 cities around the greater Los Angeles area.

October 15, 2025
See all posts