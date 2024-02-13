Abuses of power.

Support for L.A.'s street vendors.

Celebrating tacos in everybody's neighborhoods all over L.A. County.

These are the stories that we are proudest to produce at L.A. TACO.

But with tough times hitting journalists across the country, it could all be in danger of disappearing soon without your support.

We started L.A. TACO in 2005 to pay tribute to the city that we love during a time when much of the country, and even some people living here, put it down.

Through the years, we’ve held powerful forces in Los Angeles accountable while telling stories of the art, food, and cultures that make this a treasured place to live and create.

Our proudest moments come when we can help our fellow Angelenos, from marginalized food vendors facing threats to neighbors victimized by forces they are told to trust to consistently spotlighting great food and the people who make it.

We want to continue bringing you our award-winning news and food coverage, but we need your support.

These are troubled times for journalists and publications, and L.A. TACO is no exception. As an independent and scrappy newsroom with limited resources, we feel the pain and struggle daily.

We’re asking for your support to keep our independent newsroom viable and thriving. We strongly believe L.A. deserves committed, independent, and genuinely local journalism that speaks to everyone’s concerns, community, and values.

We ask you to become a member of L.A. TACO today. We’ve even created an affordable new tier of membership priced at just $5.99 a month because we know times are tough for a lot of us right now.

When you become a member, you not only help us amplify local voices by telling the stories of our communities and continuing to challenge those in power who don’t wield it for each one of us. You also benefit.

Every tier of membership comes with a plethora of benefits, including free L.A. TACO gear, a weekly newsletter packed with insider knowledge, invites to our in-studio events with free tacos, contests, and giveaways, as well as free admission to our annual TACO MADNESS tasting event and tournament, not to mention discounts at taquerias and taco trucks across L.A.

If just 100 people reading this email join our membership program, we can ensure the independence and vitality of L.A. TACO’s newsroom. We can hire the team members we need to grow, thrive, and continue to bring you the best and most cutting-edge stories (and best tacos) Los Angeles has to offer.

Please join our community today by becoming a member of L.A. TACO. We can celebrate this great city and hold up its best and brightest.

With appreciation,

The Team at L.A. TACO