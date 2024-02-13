Support L.A. TACO and Make Sure Our Street-Level Journalism Doesn’t Disappear
If just 100 people reading this email join our membership program, we can ensure the independence and vitality of L.A. TACO’s newsroom.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
‘It Was Madness,’ Says Brother of Man Killed By LAPD ‘For Holding a Plastic Fork’
“All we want to do is show that police aren’t properly trained in dealing with people with mental illness,” said Jason’s cousin, Carly Illeck. “And that a bipolar episode does not warrant a fatal gunshot.”
Tacos Before Vatos: 13 Tacos In L.A. That Will Make You Forget About Him
For L.A. TACO, love is always in the air, and it smells like charcoal burning on a sunny day, carnita asada, tortillas hot off the comal, vibrant salsas, caramelized onions, and thick guacamole. Forget him, and spend time with things that matter in life: tacos, forever.
Too Many Angelenos Have No Housing. More Homes Can Fix That.
While California is home to only 12% of the U.S. population, a startling 30% of the nation’s unhoused population lives in the state. There is a clear correlation between high rent prices and homelessness. So, what can we do?
What To Eat This Weekend: Wagyu-Infused Mole Negro, Slavic Sushi, Beef Bourguignon Tacos, and GG Allin Pizza
Plus, a new pan con pollo spot in the Valley, tofu skirts in Koreatown, and a barbecue pop-up in Altadena to pick up copious amounts of smoked meat for the big game.