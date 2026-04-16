Under the handle harrie835 (aka harrie_835), the content creator known as Harrie has established a series that exposes Latino-owned businesses that support the Trump administration.

From hairdressers to restaurateurs, Harrie has committed to using social media to raise awareness of the false allies that surround us.

“Since I am a mom and I couldn't protest, I thought that I would want to use my voice into something that can create a movement,” Harrie tells L.A. TACO, asking to go by her social media handle given the sensitivity of her work.

While some businesses may appear to be aligned with the empowerment of Latinos and immigrant communities, they actually demonstrate conservative values behind closed doors—well, at least through questionable Facebook comments and Instagram activity.

“Since our money is important, I wanted to let [viewers] know that we can make a change by [impacting businesses] economically,” Harrie says. “People are seeing that with this big movement, that changes can happen because obviously, money moves everything.”

Often guided by tips from TikTok and Instagram users, Harrie’s videos typically introduce viewers to a business and its owner, followed by screenshots of said owner’s support for the MAGA movement, President Donald Trump, or sentiments against “liberals.”

A screenshot from a video uploaded by Harrie regarding My Wedding Palace's MAGA ties. Screenshot via @harrie_835/Instagram.

“As a community, especially [the] Latino community, we are a big percentage of what this country is,” Harrie says. “What they're doing to [immigrants] is not okay, like the racism, like all the things that the administration is doing, I believe that is targeting. And they're targeting the wrong people.”

The series’ first video was posted on February 6, 2026, and was captioned, “Exposing Latino Maga Business owners that profit off La Raza.”

In the video, Harrie inputs screenshots of Facebook comments made by an account, allegedly belonging to a nail tech in Washington:

“That’s why trump wants all you undocumented bitches out,” the person behind the account wrote in a Facebook comment.

“This isn’t about politics anymore, this is about being a human being, having empathy,” Harrie says in the video.

With over 97,000 views and 200 comments on TikTok, users voiced their appreciation to Harrie, asking for more “local” content and agreeing with her mission. One supporter wrote, “CRAZY HOW THEY LOVE TO TAKE OUR MONEY BUT THEY HATE US.”

When Harrie was 10 years-old, her mother self-deported to Puebla, Mexico, and she followed, despite being born in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Then at the age of 18, I returned here to the States, and I am now currently living in the state of Washington,” Harrie tells us.

“Immigrants matter,” Harrie says. “Their hard-earning, working money matters. So if [businesses] are okay with everything that's going on, then I think that it's fair for us, the people that are getting targeted, that we don't support them. The same way that they didn't support us.”

Harrie said that one of her inspirations has been Snow Tha Product, a Latin Grammy-nominated and politically outspoken artist from San Jose, California.

“I was like, ‘Okay, if an artist of that big-of-a-following is comfortable enough to talk about it, why can't I do it?’” Harrie says. “I was happy to see my videos landed on her ‘For You Page’ and that she saw that.”

Due to the success and impact of this project, Harrie’s online presence has made her vulnerable to hate comments and dangerous threats. Harrie told us that the backlash she receives usually accuses her of “being here illegally,” of being a “dumb liberal,” or of being “self-hating” and a “no sabo.”

“I don't support either party because I think that both parties are just not for the people,” Harrie says.

Some subjects of her videos have threatened litigation, but none have followed through. On the more extreme end, one business owner leapt through hoops to find Harrie’s personal information to dox her. Another account harassed her by telling her to “watch out” when leaving her home.

“It kind of just scared me, because I kind of did think that it was somebody that I knew, but they just stopped bothering me … I think that’s why people are afraid to speak up,” Harrie tells us.

Harrie’s online influence has only grown since February, accumulating millions of views across platforms across the country. She sheds light on businesses throughout the U.S., from Georgia to California to Washington.

The Casa Del Sol Cocina Mexicana exterior. Screenshot via casadelsoloc.com

Most recently, Harrie documented how the Hernández family behind Casa del Sol Cocina Mexicana in Tustin, California, has allegedly supported the Trump administration–namely through social media activity and involvement with the local conservative group, Lincoln Club of Orange County.

Harrie brought to light how the first all-women mariachi group, Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles, who performed with Karol G during Coachella this past weekend, was “conceived” by José Hernández, the owner of Casa del Sol Cocina.

His daughter, Crystal Hernández, performed onstage with Karol G, and she was shown to be following Trump, Turning Point USA, and Charlie Kirk.

Instagram commenters have turned to Karol G’s carousel of Coachella photos to call out the “MAGAriachis” by saying, “No queremos @mariachireynadelosangeles !!! Give other mariachis that are actually for our people a chance next weekend.”

Photo via @karolg/Instagram.

According to Harrie, it takes her about one to two days to conduct research for a video, to ensure that she has sufficient “evidence” of a business’s political leanings. Then it takes her about 2.5 hours to record the video and edit it.

“I really don't do a scripted video because everything I say is my opinion right there and then when I'm doing the video,” Harrie says.

As for the future of the series, Harrie says that she plans to start shouting out businesses who truly advocate for Latinos and immigrants—while still holding her community accountable.