Since the conception of Pomona-based Mosh for Youth, the goal has been to empower a community that has been continuously disenfranchised: college-bound Latino youths.

As L.A.'s arguably most violent non-profit, presiding over live hardcore shows with intensely aggressive, but intentionally respectful, moshing in its pits, enters a new phase, its mission toward supporting higher education continues, only this time through record sales.

The first track from Aztec Blood, Mosh For Youth’s first LP produced under its newly launched record label, punches the listener right in the face with a two-step. The track, titled “Drowned in Blame,” opens with a riff, leads to a breakdown, and then smacks you in the ears with its lyrics:

“It doesn’t matter what I preach, it only matters what you prove," sings Victor Campos, the lead singer of Barrio Slam in a call for action.

Campos is the CEO and founder of Mosh For Youth, a non-profit that raises money for scholarships.

Desmadre performing at a Mosh for Youth show. Photo courtesy of Luckee Ngin.

Initially, the organization's funds were raised through hardcore music festivals. Now it will continue to generate money for college students through the label, Mosh For Youth Records.

According to the U.S. Census, the high school graduation rate for Pomona and unincorporated East Los Angeles, the cities MFY grants scholarships to, is much higher than the percentage of students that seek higher education.

Through the record label, the organization hopes it can continue to inspire the communities it serves to reach their full potential through higher education.

“[MFY] knows the music world, we know the connections, we know bands,” says Campos. “So I think it was the natural next step for us in evolving Mosh For Youth.”

Through its record label, Mosh For Youth gives the artists the opportunity to use its in-house production team, or front the money for a band to choose its own.

Proceeds from album sales will go to scholarships and to the artists. Campos explains that it was true kismet to be able to elevate the amount granted in scholarships while also helping bands that are overlooked by other labels.

“If nobody is going to help us,” says Campos. “We'll just do it ourselves.”

As much as Campos tried to avoid making a Barrio Slam record the first release, it was the natural step for Mosh For Youth.

When it was announced that they'd be the first artist to release an LP under the record label, Campos was expecting push-back. Instead, their fans supported the band, knowing its record sales would continue to reflect MFY's mission.

“I’m the vocalist of [Barrio Slam] that talks all of this shit, but I’m also the founder of Mosh For Youth,” says Campos. “[This release] is also a trial run. We needed to learn the process of being a record label.”

The essence of the organization can be felt throughout the entire album. On Aztec Blood, Barrio Slam uplifts the youth to pursue a bright future.

In “MFY,” a track named after his organization, Campos amplifies its spirit through its lyrics: “Think you can keep us down, well guess again/You vulture mother fuckers have never felt pain.”

Vanessa Becerra-Valencia from Garey High School was among the scholarship winners, and the money will go towards her education at Cal State Fullerton. Photo via MoshForYouth.

Luckee Ngin, marketing and booking assistant for Mosh For Youth, hopes the music continues to inspire young people to pursue higher education without the extra weight of expenses.

“It means the world to me having the opportunity to work with [MFY] and being able to effect change positively in the Pomona community with scholarship funds,” said Ngin in an email. “These funds can possibly change the trajectory of a student’s life for a short/long period, allowing them to solely focus on classes for a semester without having to get a job or purchase necessities like a laptop and books while they figure things out as young adults.”

As the organization grows, Campos’ next goal is to raise enough funds to grant full rides using the DIY mentality that has driven Mosh For Youth.

Aztec Blood is exclusively on sale on Moshforyouth.org. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for students in Pomona, East Los Angeles, and San Bernardino. Find links to donate and apply for scholarships at their website.