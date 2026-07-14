Lynwood is one of those cities that tends to get overlooked as you speed by, whether you're riding the C Line or the 105.

But if you have primos here, if you have ever had your abuela drag you through the aisles of El Super on Atlantic Avenue, if you’ve ever ended a long night of chelas by pulling up to a late-night taco stand and grabbing a drink or a chocolate bar from someone who is selling them out of a box or a cooler in the parking lot—then you already know.

A small but mighty city, weighing in at just under 70,000 people, Lynwood is tucked in the heart of Southeast Los Angeles, sitting between Compton, South Gate, and Watts, cities that carry their own weight and pride as well. Yet Lynwood has always had something quietly its own.

Plaza Mexico in Lynwood. Illustration by Adam Villacin for L.A. TACO.

It was founded by Francisco Salvador Lugo, a soldier who accompanied the first colonists that founded El Pueblo de Los Angeles in 1781. His seventh son, Antonio Maria Lugo, was a corporal for the Spanish military. After Antonio retired in 1810, he was granted 29,513 acres of land that he named Rancho San Antonio.

Today, that plot of land includes parts of Bell, Bell Gardens, Maywood, Vernon, Huntington Park, Walnut Park, Cudahy, South Gate, Montebello, Commerce, and Lynwood.

In 1816, Lugo served as the mayor of Los Angeles. In 1847, the last battle of the U.S. conquest of California, the Battle of Los Angeles, was fought on Lugo’s Rancho San Antonio. Lugo’s son-in-law, Stephen Clark Foster, served as the first U.S. mayor of Los Angeles.

Lynwood is known as L.A.’s Land of Legends due to the disproportionate number of notable figures from Lynwood: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kevin Costner, Taco Bell founder Glen Bell, and Dave Stevens, among them. Sporting legends Duke Snider, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, "Big" Van Vader, Venus Williams, and retired NBA referee Violet Palmer were also born there.

Lynwood is also home to Plaza México, a shopping mall/cultural center/ode to simulacra featuring replicas of the Ángel de la Independencia of México City and the kiosk of the Zócalo of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Some of the materials used in its construction were stones sourced from Zacatecas and talavera from Puebla.

It must also be acknowledged that Lynwood used to sometimes be called "Lily White Lynwood" because it was a notorious sundown town. White flight started happening after 1965.

Every time I come back, it hits the same way. The smell coming from the corner stands and restaurants, the exhaust from the 105, it all strikes at once. Suddenly I am back to seeing my six primos trying to fit on two bikes, somebody always ending up on the handlebars. There is real emotion in these streets, emotion that still hangs heavy in the air despite my moving away as a kid.

Getting to create this guide with all of that in mind means something. This isn't just a list of tacos. It's the flavors that tell the story, the Michoacán-style carnitas that on a Sunday morning can cure all your problems and close your weekend out, and, of course, the late-night spots you need to know about after a long night with los primos.

Consider this your compa's guide. There are the best tacos in Lynwood.

Al pastor taco and asada taco at Los 3 Carnales Estilo Puebla. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

1. LOS 3 CARNALES ESTILO PUEBLA

As soon as you walk up to Los 3 Carnales Estilo Puebla, a corner stand where you’ll see three to four people hard at work either cutting up the trompo, preparing the tripa being made suadero-style, or grilling asada over mesquite charcoal. People crowd around from the moment they open, and it is easy to see why.

Jorge cutting up the trompo at Los 3 Carnales Estilo Puebla. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

This place is at the top of my list, and the tacos speak for themselves: Load them up with grilled onions and jalapeños, or go for the pickled onion option. The asada carries a lingering mesquite flavor, and the al pastor with slices of pineapple on top also stands out. The tripas draw a crowd of its own, if that’s your preference, and you can see it in how many regulars come back for that specifically. Beyond tacos, the menu has plenty to work with: mulitas, quesadillas, and quesatacos, among the many.

This corner means something to me. I grew up just across the street, and maybe that adds something to the way the flavors hit personally, not that you need that backstory to see why people keep coming back.

Los 3 Carnales Estilo Puebla ~ Abbott Road and Atlantic Avenue. (Corner of El Super and across from the 7-Eleven)

Carnitas and birria de jamaica taco at Tacoz. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

2. TACOZ

Tacoz specializes in Michoacán-style cooking, making the carnitas the move here. The tortillas are made fresh daily, and the meats are prepared in fresh batches. Still, the carnitas are the reason people keep coming back.

They also carry a vegan option worth knowing about: the birria de jamaica. It is hibiscus flowers cooked in a birria-style sauce, and there is nothing else like it in the area. If you have never tried it, order it at least once.

Beyond that, this place is small inside, but there are a couple of tables and bench seating along the wall; it gets taken up quickly on those busy days. You can tell that those who work here have a bond with each other, built on the long days and nights spent running the restaurant together.

Parking is a struggle, but getting to those carnitas is something I will overlook. The menu includes birria, al pastor, and carne asada as well. Grab a horchatamaica—that’s a makeshift Mexican mocktail-meets-agua fresca of their creamy horchata and freshly made jamaica. Personally, it is not a combination I thought would work, but it has become a favorite in my family.

If you want to go beyond the taco options, try the corunda de carne or the uchepos.

Tacoz ~ 3639 Abbott Rd. Lynwood, CA 90262

Asada, al pastor, and cabeza tacos at Tacos Estilo Guadalajara. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

3. TACOS ESTILO GUADALAJARA

At Tacos Estilo Guadalajara, the ambiance is unpretentious and familiar: there’s a Virgin Mary photo on the wall, and right now, paper soccer jersey cutouts celebrating the World Cup.

Tables of people wait for their orders while the kitchen stays very busy, but as soon as I sat down, the older couple next to me started talking to me about how much they enjoy coming here and seeing neighbors and families together enjoying tacos. Aww.

In terms of tacos, most crowds here are the very tender cabeza and the asada. They also have lengua, cachete, and labio (tongue, cheek, and lip), but if you seek straight cabeza, this is the place to do it.

Miguel cutting meat for steaming. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

Everything here is prepared al vapor, cooked slowly with steam, drawing out all the flavor of the meat without any oil. Miguel, the cook at this location, made a note that the tortillas are also placed on top of the steam with the meat, pulling even more flavor into every bite.

This location has been open for more than 10 years—if you have never experienced tacos al vapor estilo Guadalajara, start here first.

Tacos Estilo Guadalajara ~ 10733 Long Beach Blvd. Lynwood, CA 90262

Tacos at BALAM Mexican Kitchen. Photo by Oscar Rodriguez for L.A. TACO.

4. BALAM MEXICAN KITCHEN

BALAM has already gotten its flowers on some of our lists, and they earned every one of them. The outdoor patio makes Balam feel like more than just a place you just go and eat at; it feels like a space the community actually built for itself.

I was introduced to Balam by my primo, Ervin, who is a photographer and has one of his prints actually posted inside the restaurant: a photo of the Lynwood water tower. That tells you what kind of space this is, rooted in the local community. The flavors here are some of the most original in Lynwood, and the vibes are unmatched.

They are towards the bottom of the list, but do not get it twisted. This is about making sure the other locations get seen as well.

The handmade tortillas and flavor options (including jicama tortillas) demonstrate their commitment to exciting flavor combinations. The cochinita pibil is my personal favorite, made Yucatán-style; the meat is tender, but what really gets me is the black beans.

There is something about the earthiness that brings out the flavor of the cochinita pibil. My roots will always have me running to a taco that has black beans, and Balam's are rich and not too dry. If you want options other than red meat, they also offer vegan and pescatarian options on the menu.

BALAM ~ 11700 Long Beach Blvd. Lynwood, CA 90262

Al pastor and asada tacos at Farallon Tacos L.A. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

5. FARALLON TACOS L.A.

Handmade maíz tortillas are what make Farallon Tacos L.A. memorable. You can watch them being placed on the grill fresh after they’re made, and the carne asada al carbón has crispy edges. But if I am being honest, the papa loca, a loaded baked potato with butter, asada or al pastor, and cheese, is what keeps me coming back.

When you pair the papa loca with the maíz tortillas, it is a combo you never knew you needed until you've had it. I have left a concert early just to try and catch one before they close.

This is one of the few locations in Lynwood that my primos did not put me on to (a childhood friend gets the credit for this one). The parking lot connects to an adjacent event center, so depending on the day, you will hear sounds of the banda playing, people showing off their cars, or a quinceañera.

It is easy to miss Farallon Tacos if you don’t know exactly what to look for, but search for the inflatable tube-man waving his arm outside the parking lot.

Farallon Tacos L.A. ~ 10700 South Alameda St. Lynwood, CA 90262 (Open Thursday to Saturday 4-11 p.m. & Sunday 3-11 p.m.)

Chicharrón taco. Photo via Carnitas Los Toxicos.

6. CARNITAS LOS TOXICOS

Carnitas Los Toxicos is owned by a husband-and-wife duo. The chicharrón is what you come here for: crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside, and served either finely chopped or in thicker pieces on top of your tortilla.

Toppings include guacamole salsa, pico, and cilantro and onions on the side or atop your taco. (It’s your preference, but I like the thicker pieces with the red salsa on top.)

They also make Michoacán-style carnitas, slow-cooked in their own fat, but if you want to mix it all in, they offer a specialty taco: the mixto. It consists of lengua, buche, maciza, trompa, and cuero, which is certainly worth trying when you make a stop.

It is not your usual taco spot: they focus on slow-cooked pork and chicharrón, and they use store-bought tortillas, so the main focus is on what they do best. They tend to sell out by the end of the day, so get there early.

Carnitas Los Toxicos ~ 4552 Carlin Ave. Lynwood, CA 90262 (Open Saturday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Al pastor and asada tacos at Tacos Oscarin. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

7. TACOS OSCARIN

Tacos Oscarin sits right next to the liquor store at the border of two cities, and they are always busy. The trompo here is smaller than most, but do not let the size fool you—it is little but mighty and still juicy, with the slight acidic flavor of the pineapple.

After a long day, when all you want is some straightforward tacos, this is the spot. Your usual meat options are all here, but the go-to's for regulars are the pastor, cabeza, and asada.

Turning up the heat on the trompo at Tacos Oscarin. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

There are fresh grilled onions, jalapeños, and plenty of salsa options, and they are not stingy about how much you can pack onto your taco. If you are not in the mood for tacos, the mulita is also an option.

This is a late-night taco spot. They are open until 1 a.m. on some nights, and the price point makes it easy to justify it every time. You go to some locations for the experience, and unless you like standing in a liquor parking lot, that is not what you're coming here for.

Tacos Oscarin ~ 11019 Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90059

Adam Villacin contributed to the introduction.