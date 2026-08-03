Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Taco Members Only

No Charges For L.A. TACO Reporter

I share this to be transparent with you all about the risks that reporters take to bring you these stories.

11:00 AM PDT on August 3, 2026

Officers surround reporter while press member wearing helmet observes.

Photo by Carrie Schreck for L.A. TACO.

This newsletter was emailed to subscribers on July 31.

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s weekly Investigations Newsletter, I’m Lexis-Olivier Ray, the Head of Investigations for L.A. TACO. Here’s what we’re looking into this week.

Some of you might remember back in May when LAPD Officer Robert Lockhart briefly detained me and threatened to take me to jail for allegedly stepping into the street while I covered a protest outside of the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown for L.A. TACO.

The deadline for me to respond to that infraction is today.

But so far, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office hasn’t filed a case against me.

According to my attorney, the City Attorney technically has up to a year to decide if they’re going to charge me, but I don’t think they’ll move forward with the case.

In the past decade, the City Attorney has only pursued cases against three people for allegedly stepping into an active roadway, according to data that I obtained through a public records request. So almost nobody. If they filed a case against me, I’d only be the fourth person in 10 years.

Footage of LAPD officers detaining me for allegedly being in the road while covering the May Day protest in Downtown for @lataco.bsky.social. You can clearly see that other people are in the road. But I was the only person who was detained and cited.Video by Benjamin Hanson.

Shot On 35mm (@shoton35mm.bsky.social) 2026-05-03T23:09:14.035Z

But in some ways, the damage has already been done.

As Adam Rose of the Press Freedom Foundation always says, “You can beat the rap, but not the bus ride.”

By detaining me and threatening to arrest me, LAPD Officer Lockhart interfered with my ability to document the protest, threw off my focus, and for the rest of the day, made me think twice about stepping into the roadway again or putting myself in a situation where I might end up in handcuffs (which is almost how my day ended).

Plus the door has been left open for the City Attorney to charge me at any time during the next nine months. And given the current dynamic between the LAPD and members of the press, I worry that we might see more LAPD officers issuing citations to journalists for minor infractions at protests.

As it is, the LAPD has been accused of targeting journalists with arrest and excessive force dozens of times within the last year. 

During the May 1 protest that I was detained at, photojournalist Nick Stern was “prodded” with batons and arrested. A month earlier, Stern was kicked in the chest by an LAPD officer.

And it’s not just independent journalists and journalists who work for small news outlets that are having their rights violated, in March, an LAPD officer grabbed an LA Times staff reporter “by the literal collar” and escorted them outside of the “front area” of the Metropolitan Detention Center as they covered a protest. Then officers blocked them from entering the area again.

LAPD officers detain L.A. TACO's Head of Investigations on May 1, 2026. Photo by Carrie Schreck for L.A. TACO.

I share this to be transparent with you all about the risks that reporters take to bring you these stories.

If you’re one of the 232 people subscribed to this newsletter who are not L.A. TACO members, please consider signing up for a paid membership today. It’s the best way you can support my work.

And if you are already a member, thank you!

If you'd like to receive the L.A. TACO Investigations Newsletter in your inbox, sign into your L.A. TACO account, go to "my account," then "newsletters," and make sure the Investigations Newsletter is toggled on.

Share the Taco:

Lexis-Olivier Ray

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Inland Empire

20 Inland Empire-Based Nonprofits Doing The Good Work That Can Use Your Support

The Inland Empire is home to nearly 5 million people. This guide provides a small handful of the hundreds of nonprofits in the region working to assist and support the most vulnerable among the population.

August 3, 2026
ICE

Exclusive: Video Footage Appears to Show Drinking Water Contaminated With Worms Inside Adelanto ICE Processing Center

Detainees at Adelanto claim that staff have provided them with water from an unknown source that is routinely contaminated, despite a federal judge’s orders to provide detainees with clean, potable water. A video L.A. TACO received backs this up.

July 31, 2026
Taco Members Only

A New Backyard-Only Brazilian Steakhouse Opens In Pasadena

“I am trying to recreate an atmosphere that is very close to a backyard barbecue in Brazil,” the chef tells L.A. TACO. “People can expect good music, lots of protein: beef ribs, steaks, sausages, and veggies."

July 31, 2026
Sports

Update: FIFA Cancels Proposed Investment Scheme After Global Outrage, Backlash

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s greed finally pushed everyone to the limit as UEFA threatens a boycott of all FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, and CONCACAF have formally rejected FIFA’s latest proposal.

July 30, 2026
Art

Remember the 99 Cents Only Art Show? Artists Allege They Got Ripped Off.

A number of local artists involved in a heavily attended, viral art show in a former 99 Cents Only Store tell L.A. TACO they’re still yet to be paid for the work that was sold.

July 29, 2026
ICE

Who’s At Risk of Being Detained at Airports by ICE? What We Know.

After good samaritans prevented ICE from detaining a Vietnamese-Australian man at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, community watch groups are receiving more calls about airport targets.

July 29, 2026