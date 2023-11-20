From a Hawaiian-inspired chocolate haupia pie in Torrance to a tender gourmet cobbler in Pasadena and a traditional apple pie in Van Nuys in between, this is your ultimate guide to pies that have stood the test of time in L.A.
Address: 1001 N. Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90012. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A, B, D, and J (910/950) Lines - "Union Station" or Bus Lines 28, 33, 40, 70, 76, 78, 96, or 106 - “Cesar E Chavez/Alameda.”
Established In: 1908, a classic luncheonette credited with the invention of the French dip and long popular with cops, working Angelenos, nostalgic Angelenos, and Dodger fans, who come before the game to worship at its great shines of Dodger bobbleheads and memorabilia.
Pies You May Find: Cherry, lemon meringue, chocolate cream, blueberry, and pumpkin
The Pick: Apple pie, crusty, golden, classic as the rest of the place, and bursting with fall-spiced stone fruit
Address: 913 E. California Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91106. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 177 - “California/Lake” or Bus Lines 267 and 662 - "Del Mar/Lake."
Established In: 1963, an iconic coffee shop in the old soda fountain mold, neon, wood laminate counters, swivel chairs, and all.
Pies You May Find: A meringue section that’s six items long, including banana, peanut butter, lemon, and coconut, as well as a hearty list of fresh fruit pies and dedicated classics like rhubarb, Dutch apple, baked peach, pecan, custard, boysenberry, and a seasonal mincemeat pie.
The Pick: Butterscotch meringue pie, buttery, custardy, and sweet
Address: 10801 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064. Closest transit lines and stop: Metro E Line - "Westwood/Rancho Park Station" or Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Lines 7, 8, R7, R12 and Culver CityBus Line 3 - "Pico/Westwood."
Established In: 1947 and still packed daily at its u-shaped counter where simple burgers and handmade pie slices fly at Westside families and familiars six days a week, 258 days a year.
Pies You May Find: Apple pie a la mode, strawberry cream, banana cream, pecan, coconut cream
Address: 1869 N. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 180 - "Vermont/Franklin."
Established In: 1969, you still go here for the pie with a drip coffee or the authentic L.A./Tarantino stark diner vibes. Or both. Or you don’t go.
Pies You May Find: Changing seasonal specialties of fresh fruit and cream pies, including peach, pecan, key lime, blueberry, cherry, Dutch apple, Bavarian chocolate cream, chocolate banana cream, coconut, pumpkin, and butterscotch cream
The Pick: Strawberry cream pie, for the best of both worlds
Address: 13 locations in L.A., O.C., and Riverside
Established In: 1968, first opening in Fullerton before expanding and functioning as a DL option to Coco’s and Marie Callender's with its extensive menu of pie slices and whole pies, including pies to finish at home and Splenda-sweetened pies.
Pies You May Find: Chocolate silk, lemon meringue, egg custard, rhubarb, apricot, blueberry, cherry, coconut cream
The Pick: The renowned apple pie, and Banberry pie, which melds the charms of bananas to the power of strawberries
Café Cuate will sell Oaxacan coffee from importers based in Mexico, a conscious decision by Enciso and Salatino to keep the money in Mexico, where the coffee is grown. There will also be an atole latte made with their house-ground nixtamal and a 'Xicano' instead of an 'Americano' drink, shaken with piloncillo.