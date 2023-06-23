Skip to Content
A Running List of Highly Impactful People That Have Come Out of Lynwood, California

Lynwood, California, is a relatively small city of only 70,000 people, but it has produced HIGHLY IMPACTFUL people from all walks of life. In fact, it should be called L.A.’s Land of Legends. For this week's Neighborhood Project, Evan Lovett—L.A. In a Minute—compiled a running list of the most significant people that have come out of this pocket of southeast Los Angeles.

10:56 AM PDT on June 23, 2023

    In his own words, "It's a flabbergasting amount." Check out the list and his video below.

    Venus Williams

    Kevin Costner

    "Sugar" Shane Mosley

    Leslie Jones

    Weird Al Yankovic

    Violet Palmer

    Pete Rozelle

    Patty Rodriguez

    Glen Bell

    Loretta Sanchez

    Duke Snider

