Lynwood, California, is a relatively small city of only 70,000 people, but it has produced HIGHLY IMPACTFUL people from all walks of life. In fact, it should be called L.A.’s Land of Legends. For this week's Neighborhood Project, Evan Lovett—L.A. In a Minute—compiled a running list of the most significant people that have come out of this pocket of southeast Los Angeles.

In his own words, "It's a flabbergasting amount." Check out the list and his video below.

Venus Williams

Kevin Costner

"Sugar" Shane Mosley

Leslie Jones

Weird Al Yankovic

Violet Palmer

Pete Rozelle

Patty Rodriguez

Glen Bell

Loretta Sanchez

Duke Snider