Breaking: Eva Longoria Will Match Donations to L.A. TACO Up To $25,000

In a month in which too many prominent voices have chosen silence in the face of federally mandated mass deportations that target families, friends, and workers, we applaud and are endlessly grateful for Longoria’s generosity and actions. Thank you for seeing us and our hard work

1:45 PM PDT on July 1, 2025

Actress Eva Longoria in a whit tank top

Eva Longoria will match your generous donations to L.A. TACO.

Dear L.A. TACO Readers ~

It’s been a tough 20-year fight to keep our newsroom alive, and with it, making our dream of providing a proud and honest news source sustainable.

The effort has only grown harder in an environment in which journalism is being targeted by those trying to silence anyone dedicated to uncovering the truth.

These past two weeks have felt like a bit of vindication for all of our past struggles.

L.A. has come out hard for L.A. TACO, just as our journalists have worked around the clock to document the crisis unfolding around us in Los Angeles and the ensuing fight to protect and defend our city and its people.

This week, after we launched a quick fundraiser in an effort to raise $25,000 to increase and improve our coverage, we received the encouraging news that Eva Longoria—actress, entrepreneur, producer, and a proud Chicana— will match our next $25,000 in donations.

This means that every dollar you give is doubled by her! 

She wants to challenge you, and other prominent Angelenos, to come out and support independent media. 

We’ve also seen an outpouring of support from the restaurant industry, including a large donation from Across our Kitchen Tables, and donations from two awesome restaurants in Portland, Oregon: Astral PDX and GNARLYS. Our gratitude is matched by our commitment to tell the stories these donors want heard.

In a month in which too many prominent voices have chosen silence in the face of federally mandated mass deportations that target families, friends, and workers, we applaud and are endlessly grateful for Longoria’s generosity and actions. Thank you for seeing us and our hard work. This donation will make a major difference in how we can operate and continue covering the city for our readers and members.

We are continuing our fundraising campaign this week to continue the momentum, hoping to ensure L.A. TACO is always there during unfortunate hard times like these. 

So if you want to support us, you still have the chance to join Longoria, and so many other voices, who have provided critical support for us this month. Please consider donating to or joining L.A. TACO as a member today.

L.A. TACO was launched in 2006 to document, explore, and extol the glory of our beloved city of Los Angeles and all who make it such a dynamic, incredible place. Our independent outlet wanted to challenge the Hollywood and corporate-owned media narrative that always paints our city in broad strokes and never gets to the real root of who and what we are. Over the years, L.A. TACO has survived times both wonderful and challenging in Los Angeles, remaining a proud source of coverage for the real Los Angeles.

It’s a mission that could not succeed without the support of our readers, members, and neighbors.

Please be a part of the team today by donating or joining us.

We love you, L.A.

~ Your friends at L.A. TACO

