Join us this month on January 29th at Homage Brewing, where we'll be hosting our first member meet-up of the year. From 5-8 PM, our staff will be hanging out having some tasty post-work pilsners, and we'd love to meet and hang out with you!

This event is open to all, while L.A. TACO members will get exclusive discounts on food & beverages, so come out and try out their offerings.

To sweeten things, we'll have DJ's Stephanie Rangel & Carlos Quinteros steering the ship as musical vibe guides for the evening, showcasing a wide range of sounds from Brazilian, Latin, 80's b-sides, and more. Bring your friends and make new ones.

RSVP Here