We like our beers the way we like the daily stories we publish on the trompo: refreshing, potent, and most importantly, independent.

This is why we are beyond ecstatic to announce the return of Deadliner, the a dank yet still crushable West Coast pilsner that L.A. TACO brewed with Long Beach's highly decorated brewery, Ism Brewing.

Only this time, we're diving even deeper into radically uncharted depths of dankness by adding two potent terpene strains to the batch: 24 K Gold and OG Kush for a sudsy sequel known as "Deadliner 2."

Can art design by Benjie Escobar for L.A. TACO.

""We couldn't be more stoked to bring this one back in its danker reincarnation," Gene Wagoner, Ism's Head Brewer, tells L.A. TACO. "To pay homage to the roots of L.A. TACO as a reviewer of the finest reefer around L.A."

The resulting beer will be something no other West Coast pilsner has done before. But if Ism Brewing's walls, filled with various prestigious gold, silver, and bronze plaques in the most difficult categories to win across several beer competitions, are any indication, we are in for an unforgettable brew. A big shout-out to Benjie Escobar for gracing us with the can art yet again for this new batch.

On September 26 at 3 P.M., we will be tapping the kegs and throwing yet another rager. We will also have cans for sale at the brewery, as long as supplies last. Just don't forget, last year you all drank 45 gallons of our beer in just a few hours.

A Deadliner four-pack at ISM Brewing. Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

In line for a pint of Deadliner. Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

Every four-pack came with a smile. Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

As always, L.A. TACO members get discounts! We will be sending out a QR code via newsletter soon to our members-only list next week, which will unlock $2 off each four-pack as long as supplies last, and from your bill at the event.

Ism chef Bobby Gil will be offering two unique menu items in collaboration with Sonoratown, half a block away from the brewery in downtown Long Beach: a Caesar salad topped with crispy tripas and a mahi-mahi fish taco featuring Sonoratown's flour tortillas.

DJ Ohmega Hi-Fi will also be bringing his luxe hi-fi speaker setup to keep the cumbia rebajadas and dancehall tunes flowing all afternoon long, with fellow DJ Cozmic Sound and Cello Azul jumping on the wheels as well.

Pull up, grab a pint or three, eat some good food, and say what's up.

210 E. 3rd St Unit A, Long Beach, CA 90802