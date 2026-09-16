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Could This Proposal Finally Put a Stop to Secret Deputy Gangs In the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department?

Since 1973, 27 gangs or subgroups have been identified through lawsuits and reports compiled by the department’s independent oversight bodies.

1:47 PM PDT on September 16, 2026

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies stand in formation defending the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s station in the face of protests of the shooting and killing of Dijon Kizzee. (Brian Feinzimer)

This article was co-published in collaboration by L.A. TACO and LA Public Press.

Los Angeles County supervisors postponed a vote on Tuesday over a proposal to formally identify gangs and “secret subgroups” operating within the sheriff’s department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) implemented a policy in 2024 prohibiting deputies from participating in gangs and hate groups, to comply with state law. Yet Supervisor Holly Mitchell identified deputy gangs as a “persistent issue” in her motion on Tuesday. 

Mitchell’s motion drew the support of more than 50 community organizers and families affected by deputy gang violence, who rallied outside the board of supervisors building in Downtown L.A. and later packed into the meeting. 

Wearing a shirt with a photo of her son’s face, bloodied and beaten, Vanessa Perez spoke at the rally before the vote, calling the motion a step in the right direction to bring transparency to the existence of deputy gangs. 