For many, it seems quiet out there.

“Is ICE still around? I don’t really hear them in L.A. as much.”

These are common questions nowadays.

Well, surprise, ICE is kidnapping more people in the City of L.A. than in entire counties in the Central District, which includes L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

For the third month in a row, ICE continues to quietly raise their arrest numbers across the nation, surpassing each previous month and breaking their all-time record in August, with 50,925 arrests. That trend is true here at home, as well.