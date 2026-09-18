Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.

In addition to all the gastronomic glory below, Holbox, Quarter Sheets, Thunderbolt, and others will be raising funds for World Central Kitchen at Eater’s Off Menu event this Saturday at Tam O’Shanter, as 100% of ticket sales will go to the non-profit.

Saturday will also see the first Inglewood Night Market at Hollywood Park, bringing together live performances and art from locals with family-friendly activities and vendors like Mateos ice cream, Foolish Lemonade, Luua Cafe, the Pudding Bunch, and others.