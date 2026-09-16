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He Makes Some of the ‘Best Pizza in America.’ His New Side-Hustle? Selling 900 Sourdough Bagels Each Weekend

"Little Ugly's" sourdough bagels are thickly schmeared with a koji-infused homemade cream cheese and topped with juicy sun gold sliced tomatoes or smoked salmon. People are starting to line up for them on weekends on a quiet corner of Long Beach's Belmont Heights neighborhood.

12:23 PM PDT on September 16, 2026

Smoked salmon bagel on a poppy seed bagel.

Smoked salmon bagel on a poppy seed bagel. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Tender, tangy, crackly, just chewy enough, and not too hulking. Baked with regenerative wheat, unyeasted, room-temperature fermented for 48 hours, and schmeared with a koji-inoculated organic cream cheese from a local dairy and crowned with sweet, juicy Sun Gold tomatoes. 

These are the sourdough bagels from Jason Winter’s “Little Ugly’s,” which are currently taking over the corner of 4th Street and Termino Avenue in Long Beach’s quiet Belmont Heights community every weekend.

“I just sold nearly 900 bagels this last weekend,” he tells L.A. TACO, mid-bite of a freshly baked “little ugly” still warm from the oven.   