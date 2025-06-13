Los Angeles continues to see a rise in aggressive raids conducted by ICE across the city, with federal agents spotted arresting people at bus stops, out for a walk, and even racial profiling American citizens and attempting to detain them in plain sight.

Now, ICE is targeting taquerías.

Thursday evening, L.A. TACO confirmed the first raid at Jason’s Tacos, a food truck in East Los Angeles.

“This is not a joke; they just took all of my employees,” said Jason Devora, the owner of Jason's Tacos, which is located on Whittier Boulevard and Bradshawe Street.

According to Devora, who posted his reaction to social media, two employees were detained, and he noticed that an estimated 15 cars–said to be part of the operation–were seen covering what he felt like was every corner in the area.

“They snatch you like a dog,” he said. “The streets ain’t safe.”

With videos like Devora’s circulating online, as well as the ongoing raids, protests, and continuing curfew in the city, many local restaurants, taquerías, and street vendors have announced via their social media accounts that they will be closing their doors until further notice.

Many have taken this move to protect their employees and customers.

It’s important to note that many of these businesses were feeding families impacted by the L.A. fires just a few months ago. Please follow and support them, as they assess the situation and decide when it’s safe to open again.

Photo via @birrieria_gonzalez/ Instagram.

O.G. beef birrieros of L.A., who consistently bring well-balanced birria de res to the city's streets, announced yesterday via a heartfelt social media post that they will close early due to ICE raids hitting too close to some of their locations. Check their Instagram daily for days and times, as they are subject to change as things continue to unfold.

Photo via @pobrestacosla/Instagram.

Pobres Tacos, another spot specializing in birria, also decided not to sell this upcoming weekend due to everything that is happening.

“This isn't easy for us, we depend on our little business to survive, but the safety of our people comes first,” an owner posted on their social media accounts.

Photo via @hotshrimpmami/Instagram.

Hot Shrimp Mami, a seafood boil truck in Altadena, has also made an emotional statement on social media, stating that it will be closed until further notice. The owner, a DREAMER and DACA recipient, is running a GoFundMe account to help raise funds to support her employees and families, with 100% of donations going toward rent, groceries, and emergency expenses.

Photo via @Angelstijuanatacos/Instagram.

Angels Tacos has closed all their food stands and will only have their Anaheim restaurant open for business as of Thursday until further notice.

Photo via @brotherscousinstacos/Instagram.

The well-known Westside taco spot originally decided to close both of its locations, but after receiving an immense amount of support on social media, it has decided to keep open its Sawtelle Boulevard location.

Photo via @tacoselvenado/Instagram.

As of yesterday, Tacos El Venado has closed all its locations, announced it via its social media platforms. Customers are flooding their comments with support, saying they understand and will be here for them when they return.

Photo via @birriaeljaliciense/Instagram.

Birriamania champions Birria El Jaliciense also took to social media to announce that they will be closed until further notice.