The streets and freeways of Los Angeles may contain the most riveting spectacle of rides the world will ever see, from custom whips to idiosyncratic sticker collections to just plain curios revving along the asphalt in all directions at any given time.

The only issue is you can’t idle there gawking, you’ve got to keep your eyes on the road, otherwise a symphony of car horns will blast your bumper to a state of universal shame for all your ride-or-dies.

Much better to spend hours taking in the vast collection of cutting-edge new cars, classics, and customized vehicles at The L.A. Auto Show, the eminent annual celebration of everything driveable that rallies thousands of car-heads every fall in Los Angeles.

The event comes back from November 20-29 at the L.A. Convention Center and right now you’ve got a chance to get advance tickets at a lower price, because every dollar counts when you’ve got your own tank to fill.

The L.A. Auto Show is your chance to get an early look at (and feel and seat inside of) the newest developments from over 20 car brands, from those making sensible, affordable rides, fully electric vehicles, and hybrids, and to the kinds of exclusive vehicles you may only catch speeding away in a flash someday as you take a right turn off of Sunset.

We’re talking about your Caddies, Alfa Romeos, Chevys, Porches, Jeeps, Hondas, Fiats, Subarus, Rivians, and Volkswagons. And many more (Acura represent!).

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2027 is going to be a big year for new cars, and fall is the time for potential buyers and auto enthusiasts to get a first look at the new releases.

These include Ford’s Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible, Dodge’s twin-turbocharged inline six-engine Charger Scat Pack, Ram’s 1500 Rumble Bee muscle truck, Fiat’s low-speed electric Topolino, Lucid’s 1,070 horsepower, three-row Gravity GT-S SUV, Rivian’s eagerly awaited R2, and Porsche’s most powerful vehicle ever, the 1,139 horsepower Cayenne Turbo Electric.

And that’s just a few of the many you’ll be able to gawk at. Touch. Photograph. And even get inside of as you stroll around, meeting other car fans, comparing rides, engaging with interactive activations, and learning about the latest cutting-edge technologies in the auto industry. There’s even fun for kids among the show’s nearly one million square feet and ten days of exciting automotive activity.

If looking and touching isn’t enough, L.A. Auto Show also provides outdoor street drives and an LADWP test track to take the vehicles of over 16 participating brands for a spin, the latter focusing on electric and hybrid cars so you can experience and compare their powertrains on dedicated courses. Nissan will also have an indoor ride experience at the Convention Center’s South Hall. All drives are included with your admission.

And speaking of admission, the price for Any Day tickets quietly goes up by a dollar on November 20th. So no time like now to speed up and buy your tickets for the city’s biggest auto show. See what we did there?

L.A. Auto Show, Nov. 20–29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Get your tickets here.