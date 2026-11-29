Sunday Taquitos #38: All Of The Above?
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
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L.A. TACO’s 2026 Holiday Gift Guide
Santa Claus-buttplug chocolate sculptures, a 12-pack of assorted pre-rolls, and gifts benefiting the causes we care about.
A Federal Agent Shot This Independent Journalist. Now He’s Been Released After A Year in ICE Detention
Carlitos Ricardo Parias Ramales, aka Richard LA, was shot and arrested by federal agents in October 2025. He had been detained inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center since November 2025.
NELA’s Most Coveted Swedish Pastries Are Dropped to You By Basket From a Craftsman Home
A Copenhagen-style cardamom bun, almond flour lemon loaf, and currant-laced London bun are just a few of the handmade goods from this DIY bakery.
Letter From the Editor: The State of Tacos In L.A. In 2026 and Why We Will Stop Ranking Our Guides
A year in review is a hell of a lot more exciting if measured in tacos.
The Legend of L.A.’s Labor-Inducing Salad, Explained
“We have about 5 to 10 pregnant women come in here a day," one server tells us.
Kratom Culture: The Messy Battle to Regulate a Smoke Shop Opioid
An L.A. TACO investigation shows that the two main combatants in the fight over the drug include influencers fighting chronic pain and right-wing politicians supporting "pure" kratom. Despite neither camp deploying much scientific research.