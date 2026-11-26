On Wednesday, Carlitos Ricardo Parias Ramales, an independent journalist, was released from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center after more than a year in detention, after a judge granted his writ of habeas corpus petition.

His son Ulises Parias, and his immigration lawyer Carlos Jurado were there to receive him.

He told L.A. TACO that he is going to continue being a journalist and he’s even stronger after a year inside.

Ramales has been detained inside the immigration camp in the Mojave Desert for over a year, after he was shot by a federal agent during a federal immigration operation that occurred down the street from Santee High School. He was charged with alleged assault on a federal officer.

Judge Fernando M. Olguin granted Ramales’ Habeas Corpus petition because his criminal charges were completely dropped. The government had denied his bond based on the Laken Riley Act, and that no longer applied because those charges had been dropped— meaning he was being unlawfully detained.

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In the ruling, the judge ordered that all identification and immigration documentation be released, that no release conditions be imposed, and that the respondents in the case should file Notice of Compliance (NOC) within three days of the order being issued. An NOC is a Sworn document that the respondents have to submit that shows they followed through with the court order. The judge said Ramales should not be removed from the central district unless there is a final removal order.

Ramales argued in his Habeas Corpus petition that his due process rights were violated under the Fifth Amendment, bias due to “parallel criminal and immigration proceedings,” and that he faced retaliation for his activism and speech under the First Amendment.

In December of 2025, the court dismissed the criminal charges held against him because it found that Ramales Sixth Amendment rights had been violated. Shortly after, the federal government appealed the dismissal order. In October of this year, a government attorney signed a stipulated joint motion to dismiss the appeal.

This is a developing story.

Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO