Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Obituary

Hildegardo ‘Japo’ Joya, Guardian of Raicilla’s Coastal Soul, Dies at 92

Japo had a presence that loomed large everywhere his raicilla landed, whether that was in one of Mexico’s most beloved cumbia mezcal bars, like Guadalajara’s Pare de Sufrir, where people order raicilla by name of the master distiller instead of brands they are associated with. Or in Torrance on Madre’s mezcal menu, where they still have 20 bottles left of a label Japo made for the restaurant. Like the greats in any craft, he created his own style of distilling that no other raicilla has come close to replicating.

3:31 PM PDT on May 14, 2025

Japo by the coast. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.

Japo by the coast. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.

The mezcal world is mourning the loss of Hildegardo “Japo” Joya this morning as a raicilla luminary whose coastal Jalisco blood ran thick with agave amarillo and whose body was fortified by nine decades of working the earth. 

His masterful distilling style was renowned for its earthy and ocean breeze flavors. The mezcal maestro paved the way for raicilla to become the counterculture agave spirit of choice, beyond commercially sold mezcal. It was known primarily to enthusiasts worldwide thanks to collaborations with coveted agave anthropologist-led brands like Mezonte and Eterno Embrujo.

Joya passed away at 92 peacefully of natural causes in his sleep on Tuesday night at his home of Malpaso in Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, L.A. TACO confirmed with friends of his family. 

Japo sitting at his taberna.
Japo sitting at his taberna. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.
Agave amarillo seedlings that Japo planted knowing he will never get to see them grow.
Japo planted agave amarillo seedlings, knowing he would never see them grow. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.
Damajuana full of raicilla made by Japo.
A glass damajuana full of raicilla made by Japo. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.

Japo, lovingly nicknamed that because of his features, had a presence that loomed large everywhere his raicilla landed, whether that was in one of Mexico’s most beloved mezcal bars, like Guadalajara’s Pare de Sufrir, where people ordered his raicilla by the producer's name instead of using the brand’s. Or in Torrance on Madre’s mezcal menu, where owner Ivan Vasquez confirmed they still have 20 bottles of a private reserve that Japo made for the restaurant via Mezonte, priced at $17 a shot or $150 a bottle. 

“But I’m only selling five because it’s special stuff,” Vasquez tells L.A. TACO.        

Arturo Dávila, a raicilla historian who owns Puerto Vallarta’s first and only dedicated raicilla bar, Chiro, was a close friend of Japo. He curated an exhibition on Japo and other raicilleros at Oficina de Proyectos Culturales (O.P.C.), Puerto Vallarta’s art gallery in the center of town, with renowned photographer Ana Topoleanu, who took portraits of Japo. 

His coastal swagger made every sip a history lesson, linking the dirt under his nails to centuries of raicilla craft. He poured his soul into his bottles, and anyone who drank them knew they were tasting something sacred.

Dávila beautifully summarized Japo’s contributions to raicilla culture: “Jalisco’s Cabo Corrientes raicilla distillers are masters of sea and soil, guarding more than distillation. They’re keepers of rituals, beliefs, and a way of life tied to Jalisco’s wild coast. Japo, a master among them, handed down his hard-earned wisdom to his kids and colleagues, fighting to keep tradition alive as modernity crept. Japo planted for harvests he’d never see.” 

Japo resting in his hammock at this taberna, where his family makes his raicilla.
Japo resting in his hammock at this taberna, where his family makes his raicilla. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.
Japo drinking his own raicilla.
Japo drinking his own raicilla. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.
Japo's raicilla.
Japo's freshly distilled raicilla. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.

Japo started as a fisherman hunting sharks, known as “Tiburoneros,” in his hometown of Chimo, where he was born and will be buried. As an adult, he transitioned to distilling raicilla. 

"Japo was always talking about raicilla and working the fields,” Dávila tells L.A. TACO “Even when he talked about being younger, it was all about work. He would say, ‘El que no puede es porque no quiere.’ [“That which you can’t do is because you don’t want to.”] He lived by the mantra, ‘If you work hard, you’ll always be OK. He always smiled. Was sharp and knew about current events. He was very conscious and lucid and always provided whatever his primarily Indigenous coastal community needed. If you drink mezcal, you know of El Japo. He was faithful his whole lifetime to just one kind of agave, which is remarkable.”

Like the greats in any medium, he created his own style of distilling mezcal, which he shared only with his sons.

Japo smiling. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.
Japo's raicilla in damajuanas at his taberna.
Japo's raicilla in damajuanas at his taberna. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.
Japo in his agave fields
Japo in his agave fields. Photo by Ana Topoleanu.

His coastal swagger made every sip a history lesson, linking the dirt under his nails to centuries of raicilla craft. He poured his soul into his bottles, and anyone who drank them—myself included—knew they were tasting something sacred.

His raicilla will continue under the watchful eyes of his two sons, who have distilled their father’s raicilla since Japo couldn’t work the fields in his later years.

“His raicilla was unique,” Dávila says. “No other raicilla came close.”

Japo walking into his coastal agave fields.
Japo walking into his coastal agave fields. Photo by Arturo Dávila.

Paola Briseño-González contributed to this report.

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

Brisket Pupusas Bring Ray’s BBQ Back to Its Salvadoran Roots in Huntington Park

“This is a special item that we kind of gate-kept,” says Sebastian Ramirez of the giant masa treats stuffed with stretchy mozzarella, Salvadoran frijoles de seda, and hand-chopped brisket that’s been smoked for 16-18 hours on post oak in the bellies of Ray’s two behemoth J&R Smoke-Masters. 

May 13, 2025
Tacos

The Nine Best Tacos In The Inland Empire 

From tacos de canasta in Fontana to brain tacos in San Bernardino and insanely tasty puffy tacos filled with chile verde in Alta Loma, these tacos fuel the Inland Empire's working class and taco fanatics. All are worth the drive.

May 13, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Music

Post-Punk Rising Star Depresión Sonora on L.A. Culture Shock and Tacos

L.A. TACO caught up with Madrid’s rising post-punk crooner over tacos de pulpo on Sunset Boulevard. We talked about the critical differences in the tacos in L.A., Spain, and Mexico, his favorite cheeseburger in Los Feliz, and a new album out soon.

May 12, 2025
Taco Members Only

Baekjeong KBBQ Brings Its Star Galbi Back to Koreatown

While a pop-up in East Hollywood offers Nigerian and Kenyan influences in dishes like rosemary lamb suya and short rib biriyani, and Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer bring brisket to an L.A. mall.

May 9, 2025
See all posts