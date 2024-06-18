Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. According to the Congressional Research Service, although the Emancipation Proclamation came 2 1/2 years earlier on January 1, 1863, many enslavers continued to hold enslaved Black people captive after the announcement. Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African-American freedom and it became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

In Los Angeles, it may look different this year for some. The cancellation of the annual Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival was disappointing for many festival returners. In previous years, the festival brought together over 50,000 people annually and unforgettable performances from artists including Smino, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.

Luckily, there will be no shortage of Juneteenth festivities gracing the city as we celebrate this year. Not only is June home to the widely-celebrated holiday, but June also marks the celebration of Black Music Month, and many events are honoring the month-long celebration by including celebratory and musical event elements and components.

The Los Angeles Community Action Network, LA CAN, will be hosting a Juneteenth Justice and Wellness Marketplace on Friday, June 21st from 3pm to 7pm, at 838 East 6th Street, in Downtown Los Angeles on Skid Row. The event will include live musical performances, food, healthy drinks, DJs and music, hair cuts, a community open mic, ancestral face & body painting, speeches, organizational efforts against oppression, and more.

The Black Market Flea is back this Saturday with a special three-year anniversary event at 1000 E. 60th St. in Los Angeles, CA. You can purchase your tickets right here.

Juneteenth at The Hollywood Bowl with T-Pain & Friends

The Hollywood Bowl will be the place to be this Wednesday at 8 p.m., as the Bowl comes alive in an exciting celebration of Black music with a special orchestra. T-Pain will be performing, along with some special guests, including D-Smoke, LaRussell, Ledisi, the Color of Noize Orchestra, and more.

Photo via Kendrick Lamar/Ticketmaster.

Kendrick Lamar has been the talk of the town since he first began sharing his lyrical talents with his home city, but this year, he’s taking the stage on Juneteenth in a highly anticipated way, in the form of an exclusive, one-time only show experience.

“Ken & Friends: The Pop Out” will be taking place at the Kia Forum at 4pm on Wednesday, June 19th, and fans are looking forward to celebrating passionately as the huge crowds grace the sold-out arena’s show.

Tickets sold out almost instantly, but you can find resale tickets here.

Black On The Block, one of the city’s premier Black-owned flea market events, celebrates Black-owned businesses every single month. This month, they celebrated their three-year in as well as Juneteenth with their anniversary event on 6/16, featuring DVSN and Flyana Boss.

They are also hosting an evening time party with FRNDS. on 6/18.

The city of Gardena will host a Juneteenth Concert on Wednesday at the City Hall Complex, featuring Corney Mims & THE kNOW-IT-ALLz.

On Saturday, The Storytelling Association of California and the Institute of Musical Arts host Black Joy, a Juneteenth storytelling celebration. The event will be free, but reservations are required due to space capacities. The event will feature five accomplished storytellers.

Juneteenth festivities will take place all week long in Los Angeles. Mark your schedules and celebrate this meaningful holiday.