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Welcome to year two of the ICE Siege of L.A. Yes, it’s still happening, and we’re still on it. Let’s get into the raids. We also have an update on the hunger strikes, and unfortunately, we begin with another death in ICE detention.

Mamuka Artmeladze, 43, an ICE detainee and Georgian national, passed away on June 4 in Louisiana, according to a DHS press release. He passed away two days after several violations were found at the facility.

There are also reports that a five-year-old attempted suicide at the Dilley Detention Center. He told his mother, “Mom, I don’t want to live anymore.”

ICE has also stated that it will no longer report deaths of those who have been recently released. They never really did, though, so not much of an update there. If anything, they might be trying to avoid reporting deaths that happen in hospitals after they are sent out directly from a detention center. We’ve seen this before.

And speaking of shitty facility conditions, ICE has been busy punishing the hunger strikers. At Delaney Hall, the hunger strike appears to be over, according to reporting by Here’s Why Kevin, which states that “detainees on hunger strike faced retaliation inside. They were threatened, denied access to family, and subjected to abuse. Under that pressure, they have been forced to end their strike.” Protests there, though, remain ongoing.

At Adelanto, three hunger strikers who had spoken to congress members last week were allegedly punished by guards in riot gear, beaten, pepper-sprayed, and placed in solitary confinement. According to Immigrant Defenders Law Center and the Detainee Locator System, at least one of the strikers, Kyron Shakeel Swaso, believed to be a main organizer, was transferred to ERO El Paso Camp East Montana. Swaso has been participating in the hunger strike since it began, according to the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ).

On June 3, Swaso was transferred to solitary confinement. From 5 a.m. this morning until recently, there was no information on Swaso’s whereabouts. Not even his attorney was notified, according to IC4IJ.

Swaso is one of three people who met with congressional representatives during an oversight visit on June 2, according to IC4IJ.

IC4IJ told L.A. TACO that Swaso's whereabouts were unknown as of 5 a.m. today. He was not located until this evening.

Last week, GEO Group allegedly filed charges against the hunger strikers, according to a document shared in a post by IC4IJ and reported by L.A. TACO News. The document shared on an Instagram post by IC4IJ was titled "Incident of Prohibited Act and Notice of Charges," and the letterhead read GEO. The document said an anonymous detainee was being charged with "198- Interfering with a staff member in the performance of duties-greatest severity."

“When the media refuses to give names, it makes it impossible to provide details on specific cases or even verify that any of this even happened or that the people even exist. “ If you can’t do your job, we can’t do ours," said DHS in a statement to L.A. TACO regarding a request for comment on the documents.

The names of detainees had previously remained anonymous, withheld by the family and immigration groups for their protection. DHS itself had also declined to identify them.

GEO Group repeatedly denied allegations that a hunger strike was occurring inside its facility.

At the time, Swaso’s identity remained anonymous due to fear of retaliation.

“We believe this transfer, along with their placement in segregation, is retaliatory. Swaco and Arnold have exercised their right to speak out and protest conditions in detention. The Constitution protects freedom of speech and due process rights for all people in the United States, regardless of immigration status,” said the IC4IJ in a post on Instagram.

L.A. TACO reached out to DHS, ICE, GEO Group, and Amentum Services Inc. for comment on this matter.

As for the raids, well, they haven’t stopped. In the last 7 days, ICE has taken more than 30 people from across the Southland. They took at least eight people in L.A., including those from Pacoima, Lennox, two in South L.A., Compton, Downtown, another from the Downtown ISAP check-in, and a 27-year-old Colombian barber in Koreatown. They grabbed another person in Gardena, a woman in Burbank, another a man being released from Burbank PD, and a person in South El Monte.

There were three taken in Escondido, another person in Lake Forest, another in a Ventura neighborhood, six people in Oxnard (taken from two separate vehicles), with another two possibly taken in three separate incidents.

There was a person taken in Coachella, Canoga Park, Ontario, and two more in Santa Paula. ICE was also at the jails and was spotted making Kavanaugh stops, pushing out of different neighborhoods as well.

Remember, we’re member-supported, so please consider helping us out and joining L.A. TACO as a supporting member. It doesn’t cost a lot to help us continuing this work. And as always, stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres and Aisha Wallace-Palomares

RAIDS

[Tuesday, June 2, Day 362.]

Mission Viejo: At the At the Mosaic Apartment Homes on 27444 Camden, around 8:05 a.m. ICE agents were seen at an apartment complex. Community watchers responded to the tip and pressured the agents to leave the area after alerting the surrounding area.

San Diego: On 30th St. and Ocean View Blvd., around 9:50 a.m. ICE agents were recorded as they drove around the area. No one was taken.

San Diego: On Imperial and 36th Street. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents were in the area and attempted to detain an individual who ended up fleeing and got away. Imperial and 36th Street. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents were in the area and attempted to detain an individual who ended up fleeing and got away. 2nd post

Los Angeles: On On San Pedro and Century Boulevard , 9:51 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area taking someone and putting them in a car.

Simi Valley: On Tapo Street and Buyers Street on Lou Drive, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the area.

Simi Valley: At a polling location on 4201 Guardian Street, around 7:45 a.m. Community watchers shared footage of two masked ICE agents in a vehicle scouting around a polling station. Rangers were seen speaking to them, and the ICE agents left shortly afterward.

Palm Desert: On FWY 10, just before the Cook Street exit, around 8:42 a.m. Video footage shows several marked Border Patrol vehicles speaking to the driver of a truck they pulled over. We are not sure if they were taken into custody.

Ventura: At the At the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S. Victoria Avenue, around 12:10 p.m. HSI and ICE agents were at the detention facility at the government center, where a volunteer from VC Defensa was temporarily detained by HSI and ICE agents, according to VC Defensa. Around four to six agents surrounded and tackled the man to the ground, according to video footage shared with L.A. TACO. In the moments leading up to the man's detainment, he was yelling at the agents, but he did not touch them, according to an eyewitness who spoke with L.A. TACO. The man was later released with a citation, according to VC Defensa. L.A. TACO reached out to DHS and ICE for comment.

[Wednesday, June 3, Day 363.]

Montclair: At a on 9393 Monte Vista Avenue, around 7:20 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents were in the lot. No one was reported taken. At a Chili’s restaurant parking lot on 9393 Monte Vista Avenue, around 7:20 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents were in the lot. No one was reported taken.

San Bernardino: On Sierra Way and Cluster Street, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. A group of confirmed ICE vehicles was seen in the area by community watchers.

Carpenteria: On , between 6:45 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen community members. On Bailard Avenue and Via Real between 6:45 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking two community members.

Los Angeles: At the At the ISAP Office on 316 W. 2nd Street, at 10:54 a.m. L.A. TACO confirmed with anonymous witnesses that ICE agents detained and took a young male into custody after bringing him down to the parking lot near the ISAP office. In video footage shared with L.A. TACO, there were two masked ICE agents who went upstairs to the office and brought down an individual to a blue Ford Explorer with no plates on either the front or back of the vehicle. The driver was also masked. Just moments before they took him, L.A. TACO observed a white transit vehicle drop off a detention officer at the front of the building to the ISAP office on Hill Street and 2nd Street.

Pacoima: On On Mercer Street and Haddon Avenue , around 6:40 a.m. One person was seen being taken, as posted by community watchers.

Ventura: At the County of Ventura At the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S. Victoria Avenue, around 12:55 p.m. ICE agents are seen again in the lobby of the detention facility. VC Defensa confirmed that one person was taken upon release.

Gardena: On , 8:30 a.m. Photographs show one person being taken. The area is across the street from a school and near the Gardena PD. We are unsure whether this was a targeted enforcement action or an ICE detainer lodged against the individual. On Denker Avenue and W. 162nd Street , 8:30 a.m. Photographs show one person being taken. The area is across the street from a school and near the Gardena PD. We are unsure whether this was a targeted enforcement action or an ICE detainer lodged against the individual.

Escondido: On 17th Avenue and Felicita Avenue, around 6:56 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen in the area conducting a street stop. At least two people were taken from the city.

Lake Forest: On Lake Forest Drive and Pittsford Drive, between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took one person from the area.

[Thursday, June 4. Day 364.]

Escondido: Pennsylvania Avenue and Hickory Street , around 7:10 a.m. Two ICE officers were identified in the area driving two separate vehicles. around 7:10 a.m. Two ICE officers were identified in the area driving two separate vehicles.

Coachella: On On Highway 86 and Avenue 50 , around 7:39 a.m. Marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen on the freeway.

Ventura: On , around 5:30 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed that ICE agents took an individual from the community. On Ramona Street and Olive Street around 5:30 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed that ICE agents took an individual from the community.

Los Angeles: In Lennox on Truro Avenue and Lennox Boulevard , around 6:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken from the area. In Lennox onaround 6:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken from the area.

Coachella: On the 10 FWY beside the Spotlight Casino. Community watchers stated that direct reports stated one person was taken during a traffic stop.

Ventura: On Olive and Ramona, around 5:30 a.m.

[Friday, June 5, Day 365.]

Santa Maria: At the on 2301 Black Road, around 7:17 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the jail. At the Santa Barbara County, North Jail on 2301 Black Road, around 7:17 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the jail.

Oxnard: Near a Near a Walmart Supercenter on 2001 N. Rose Ave, around 10:45 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed an ICE sighting at the strip mall, noting that there were possibly two ICE kidnappings.

Palm Springs: On On Indian Canyon Drive , 8:04 a.m. Border Patrol was seen in the area near the Amtrak.

Pomona: At the on 435 W. Mission Blvd., between 1:20 p.m. and 1:26 p.m. ICE agents were seen taking one person. Community watchers took to social media alleging that one of these agents hit a community member with their car, and also stated that a Pomona Police Department drone was hovering over them during the incident. At the USCIS Application Support Center on 435 W. Mission Blvd., between 1:20 p.m. and 1:26 p.m. ICE agents were seen taking one person. Community watchers took to social media alleging that one of these agents hit a community member with their car, and also stated that a Pomona Police Department drone was hovering over them during the incident.

Riverside: On the On the 60 FWY after Rubidoux Rd ., around 5:45 a.m. ICE agents conducted a traffic stop.

Dana Point: On , 6:30 a.m. Four ICE vehicles were seen in the area by community watchers. Nobody was taken. On Nottingham Way 6:30 a.m. Four ICE vehicles were seen in the area by community watchers. Nobody was taken.

[Saturday, June 6. Day 366.]

Escondido: In an undisclosed location . ICE agents were seen forcing a young man into an agency vehicle. According to the community watch teams, the young man’s family was notified and confirmed that ICE took him away just as he was about to drive off to work. ICE agents were seen forcing a young man into an agency vehicle. According to the community watch teams, the young man’s family was notified and confirmed that ICE took him away just as he was about to drive off to work.

Burbank: At the At the Burbank Police Department on 200 N. 3rd St., around 7:10 a.m. Union Del Barrio confirmed that ICE agents took an individual upon release from the police station.

Fullerton: On , around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a man in a strip mall. Community watchers confirmed that he was eventually free to go. On 2300 W. Orangethorpe Ave. around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a man in a strip mall. Community watchers confirmed that he was eventually free to go.

Long Beach: An ICE agent was documented driving from Long Beach towards the Metropolitan Detention Center on 535 N. Alameda St.

Laguna Niguel: At the Laguna Gardens Apartments on Pacific Park and Aliso Niguel, around 8:50 a.m. Three confirmed ICE vehicles were seen at the apartment complex seemingly scouting. They were eventually pressured out by the community watchers who alerted the community.

[Sunday, June 7. Day 367.]

Oxnard: On Orange Drive , around 5:59 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed that ICE agents took four people from a silver jeep. around 5:59 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed that ICE agents took four people from a silver jeep.

Oxnard: On Alvarado Street, around 6:00 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed that ICE agents took two people from a vehicle.

Ontario: On Baker Avenue and 6th Street, around 9:00 a.m. ICE agents took an individual from the area. Three pick-up trucks were seen during the detainment.

[Monday, June 8. Day 638.]

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