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Hunger Strikers Facing Solitary Confinement in Adelanto ICE Processing Center, According To Anonymous Source

Detainees claim they're being punished for refusing to eat, in protest of sanitary conditions and non-responses to their medical needs inside of the facility.

2:11 PM PDT on June 4, 2026

Demonstrators outside of Adelanto ICE Processing Center. Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares

“They came with paint ball guns spray of maze and taking one of the guys to the SHU/hole. They whispering and looking up to my cell. They coming for me,” reads an urgent text message sent last night by a detainee inside of the Adelanto ICE Processing Center to one of their family members. 

The message arrived at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, shortly before the family member lost communication with the detainee for over two hours. 

Speaking with L.A. TACO, the family member asks to remain anonymous, due to fears of retaliation. They say they received a call around 10 p.m. from their loved one, confirming they were in solitary confinement. 

The detainee shared that he was held inside a solitary housing unit for refusing to eat the facility's food while participating in an ongoing hunger strike within the facility.

Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.

They also shared that at least nine other people were taken into solitary housing units [SHU], aka "the hole" or "the shoe."

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice says that around 8-10 people were placed in solitary confinement due to their participation in the hunger strike, including the individuals who spoke with members of Congress during an oversight visit on Monday, according to reporting by L.A. TACO.

According to the wife of another detainee participating in the hunger strike, her husband has not been able to receive the medication he requires since Tuesday. 

The anonymous family member who says their loved one was taken to solitary confinement also shared that the cell lacked a mattress and was super dirty. They also allege that the detainee had asked for cleaning supplies and a mattress, and had been requesting to speak with a lieutenant or sergeant. He is also said to have requested medical help after feeling weak. The last time the detainee spoke with their family member was at 1:44 a.m., early this Thursday morning. 

“From inside the facility please dear USA or even the world bring awareness to this matter as it has to be taken care of,” reads another text message that was sent before the detainee was taken to solitary confinement. “Till than the three of us gone take them head up with no fear in the most peaceful and humbles way. As we use the proper law codes etc. Pray for each one in facilities like this and keep raising awareness. This message was sent by one of the three out of Adelanto, Ca facilities.”

A hunger strike has been ongoing at the Adelanto ICE Processing facilities since May 18 or 19, according to reporting by L.A. TACO.

Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.

On Monday, 150 detainees inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center-West signed a writ petition that decried inhumane conditions within the facility, according to L.A. TACO’s own reporting. 

The document alleged unsafe drinking water, lack of medical care, unlawful detention, and violations of the Fifth Amendment-stated rights to due process. Around the country, hunger strikes are reportedly taking place at several detention facilities, including Delaney Hall in New Jersey which became a flashpoint between community protesters and federal immigration agencies. DHS denies the claims of a hunger strike occurring at Delaney Hall. 

“FALSE. There is no hunger strike at Adelanto. No one is being abused,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to L.A. TACO. 

A spokesperson for GEO Group, owner and operator of the Adelanto facility, also told L.A. TACO that they reject these allegations, which they claim is part of a “politically motivated campaign.” They referred additional comments regarding the hunger strike to ICE.

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Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

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