Losing SNAP Benefits? These Local Heroes Are Ready To Help With Free Food

In addition to L.A. food banks, pantries, community fridges, and other food donation programs, we see free Cambodian chicken rice porridge, kids goodie bags, and a program that allows you to buy a meal for someone at a growing chain.

1:05 PM PDT on October 30, 2025

Starting Saturday, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program—providing today's plastic card equivalent of what used to be called food stamps)—runs out of money due to the prolonged government shutdown.

According to NPR, this means almost 42 million people using the program for food and nutrition in the U.S. will not have their card balances replenished, the majority of them seniors, people with disabilities, and families with kids, increasing their struggles in facing hunger.

In addition to L.A. food banks, pantries, community fridges, and other food donation programs, we see a few local heroes stepping up to try and help and wanted to share them here, with the plan of updating this list as we see more restaurants, businesses, and concerned locals stretch out a helping hand.

Here's what we see so far:

A blue bowl of chicken rice porridge, with a spoon sticking out of it

Cambodian pop-up Kreung Kitchen will be preparing warm chicken rice porridge every Sunday until SNAP funding returns, offering bowls to whoever needs them, "free, no questions asked."

Sundays, 2-5 p.m., at Culver City's Bar & Garden, 6142 Washington Blvd. Culver City, California 90232

A flyer for Free Kids Goodie Bags being given away Sunday November 2 at Balam in Lynwood, featuring the image of a marigold and a bag

This Sunday, November 2, one of our favorite taquerías, Balam Mexican Kitchen, is giving away kids goodie bags with shelf-stable snacks for children, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In Lynwood, while supplies last. The restaurant will also be building an interactive ofrenda dedicated to community members affected by ICE.

11700 Long Beach Blvd. Lynwood, CA 90262

Mid East Eats in Watts will be giving away free grab-n-go food bags for kids, every day starting this Saturday, November 1, near Jordan Downs and 92 Street Elementary. All are welcome to a bag, which can be grabbed in the business' front yard, though they specifically intend them for hungry kids walking home from school whose parents may be at work.

9613 Grape St. Los Angeles, CA 90002

A green banner with a bowl of shrimp and grits that says "Buy a meal for someone in need"

The Everytable chain, which recently opened a Compton location, allows you to buy a meal for someone in need with its "Pay It Forward" campaign. If you have some extra scratch on you, you can buy a meal for someone else. The eatery will give you a Post-It note that you can place on the wall with a message. When someone who can't afford a meal comes in, they'll take that Post-It and use it pay for their food.

Locations here.

A bike-mounted cart next to two bikes, with signs that say Food Not Bombs
Photo via Food Not Bombs.

Food Not Bombs, which is always focused on feeding those in need, prepares a hot, plant-based meal every Sunday in Silver Lake starting at 2:30 p.m., followed by a free meal service in Downtown from 6 to 8 p.m. both at Pershing Square and behind the Union Rescue Mission. To see about additional neighborhoods it may be serving in L.A. and California, start here.

1069 Sanborn Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029 (Silver Lake)

A woman prepared food in a pink floral apron and glasses, with a large container of agua fresca in front of her
A Young People to the Front activation. Photo via YP2F.

Young People to The Front are asking for food donations, as well as volunteers, this Saturday. Nov. 1, for a food drive to help local kids and families who are losing food assistance. All donations go directly to Westside Food Bank and Hollywood Food Coalition. The group will pick up from you, from a wide range of neighborhoods.

Design studio Tumbleweed and Dandelion on Abbot Kinney is asking for canned food donations, starting November 1, for its local food bank, to help those affected by the loss of SNAP benefits. Anyone who brings in more than one can of food will receive 15% off their purchase with the effort going through the holidays. Most likely the donations will go to St. Joseph's in Venice, though other Westside food banks may also be included.

1502 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

A cartoon bee in an aviator helmet, holding a green paper bag full of cartoon food that says SNAP

The Ontario Tower Buzzers, a minor league team, are hosting a United Way food drive to help families and children in need, currently asking the public who can provide for shelf-stable, non-expired foods from this list.

If you know of any businesses or restaurants that are stepping up for SNAP recipients, please let us know in the comments or via email at tips@lataco.com.

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

