Gracias Señor, Rudy Barrientos' mighty, mighty taco truck in Pacific Palisades, is now offering birria de res on Wednesdays only. The recipe contains tendon, which the taquero tells us, "gives it a richer, more decadent flavor." The birria can be found in tacos, tortas, burritos, tostadas, and birria nachos. The weekly offering is fueled by Barrientos' goal of teaching one of his team member the art and skills to operate his own business. But really, we all win.

Wednesdays, 15120 W. Sunset Blvd. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Hamburguesas Uruapán grand opens its fourth location location in Bell Gardens this Saturday, serving its menu of made-to-order Mexican-inspired burgers such as the eponymous Uruapán burger with Oaxacan and American cheese, jalapeno, bacon, sausage, ham, avocado, pineapple, and chile sauce. You can also make that a double if you're hungry. An opening party begins at noon, with free burgers for the first 100 people in line, music, and more.

6040 Florence Ave. Bell Gardens, CA 90201

Enrique Olvera's Atla just rolled out its happy hour in Venice this week, with $10 margaritas and $10 guacamole with totopos, and $5 tacos and quesadillas. The restaurant is pledging proceeds to Red Cross to support relief efforts in Acapulco, Mexico, following the city's devastating hurricane, which has left 58 people still missing amid catastrophic damage. Happy hour runs Wednesday to Sunday, from 5 PM-6 PM

1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

Anaheim's Feteer Misr specializes in feteer, a flaky pastry pie from Egypt. Both sweet and savory versions are made daily here, with choices such as ground beef or steak feteer, plus feteer stuffed with mixed cheeses, sausage, tuna, or pastrami, as well as dessert versions including Snickers feteer and, inevitably, Nutella feteer.

1560 S. Lewis St. Anaheim, CA 92805

Ladyhawk is now open for Cali-influenced Eastern Mediterranean cuisine at West Hollywood's La Peer hotel. Beirut-born, French-trained executive chef Charbel Hayek, a veteran of two-Michelin Star restaurant Melisse and the winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, is leading the kitchen. Dishes include octopus with chorizo butter, wood-roasted matbucha, wood-grilled prawns, seared halloumi cheese with avocado, sumac, and arugula, ribeye steak with tamarind beef jus, shawarma skirt steak, and dry-aged Rohan duck with rose blossom, pomegranate, Sichuan chile, and sesame.

Popular Jalisco-style mariscos truck Simón L.A. is back on L.A.'s Westside, where it first started, in addition to its Silver Lake location. Catch the truck at Sawtelle and Olympic serving its pescadillas, fish al pastor tacos, shrimp flautas, and aguachiles negros.

Sawtelle and Olympic Blvds. Los Angeles, CA 90025

Austin's famous Franklin Barbecue will bring its chopped brisket, cooked in garlic tallow on a plancha, to a breakfast taco with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and salsa chile de arbol at HomeState's Hollywood location from November 8-12, coinciding with the Texas taco empire's 10th anniversary. $1 from every "The Franklin" sold goes to Southern Smoke Foundation, a non-profit raising funds for mental health services for U.S. food and beverage industry members, which will be matched by HomeState's egg supplie, Vital Farms, up to $10,000.

Dine-In Only, 4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Crustacean, the An Family's legendarily elegant Beverly Hills Vietnamese restaurant that may typically be out of reach of the bank accounts of us mere mortals, just introduced a $39 three-course brunch, Saturdays and Sundays between 11 AM-3 PM. 1st-course options include Kagoshima A5 Wagyu Tartare with rau ram chimichurri, quail eggs, avocado crispy rice, and ube souffle pancakes. In contrast, 2nd-course choices include lobster crispy rice benedict and ribeye banh mi pho, and dessert may find you staring at a warm beignet with Vietnamese coffee crème anglaise that's almost too pretty to eat.

468 N. Bedford Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90025

In case you've never heard, Culver City's Don Feliz Meat Market smokes and grills meats in its strip mall parking lot every Saturday and Sunday. Swing through on Saturdays around noon and Sundays around 9am for grilled chicken and smoked tri-tip sandwiches, smoked ribs, and more, made right on the spot.

3987 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90066

Martinelli's was always there for us in those difficult years before we could drink through the holidays. Starting today, it's lending its sparkling apple cider to McConnell's Ice Cream for a limited-time only Apple Cider and Cranberry Jam flavor, with cranberry jam inside of a sweet cream ice cream. Pints will be sold here while supplies last.