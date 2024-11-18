Punk foos, cholo foos, Black foos, old lady foos, and young foos all came out to check out Foos Gone Wild's first-ever art exhibition at Superchief Gallery just south of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

The line started at 5 PM and didn't stop all night. There were NOS balloons, liquor, and weed everywhere. A mass group of cyclists, rolling extra deep from Boyle Heights, also showed up to support, along with lowriders who posted their cars up outside the warehouse.

It was like everybody, and anybody, from all walks of foo-life came out; it was utter foo madness, with at least 2,000 people showing up. When Lil Mr. E finally came out to the crowd, he rolled out with a mariachi, singing along to "El Rey."

It was the craziest ensemble of foo characters you could find, in the most peaceful way, and a vibe all night. Foos Gone Wild's loyal supporters were happy to be there. Lil Mr. E also had a wall dedicated to his own art. The exhibit featured 69 artists curated by Estevan Oriol, who also catered for the night.

There was a circus tent with a burlesque show inside, a wall that looked like a liquor store, and the "Iglesia del Pisto" church set up, complete with a confession booth.

Check out the photos from L.A. TACO's own Erwin Recinos.

All photos by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.