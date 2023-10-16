Family Awarded $13.5M In 2019 LAPD-Related Death Of Father
According to the suit, Jacob Cedillo was sitting on the sidewalk outside a Van Nuys gas station on April 8, 2019, at about 4:15 a.m. when police were called. Officers responded, immediately putting Cedillo in handcuffs even though he had not broken the law, according to the complaint.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Walnut Woman Gets Prison Time For Selling L.A. Homes That Weren’t Actually For Sale
Using other people's broker's licenses, Gonzalez listed the properties on real estate websites, even though many were not on the market, and she did not have authority to list them.
L.A.’s 13 Most Infamous Murder Sites
While these sites' physical appearance or purpose may have changed over time, the legacy and horrors of what might have happened there linger forever. Once you know the backstory, walking or driving past them on a cool, crisp October evening is sufficient to provide you with a heaping helping of heebie-jeebies.
Thieves Strike At Mariscos Jalisco, Stealing Both Cash and Octopus
The Boyle Heights-based taco truck, a favorite amongst Angelenos, attached photos that appeared to show that the locks on a door had been damaged as well as a Dodge Ram pickup truck doing the dash.
Your Dog Will Eat Better Than You At This Food Truck Selling Healthy Snacks To Pets in Long Beach
Ray Anderson's healthy pet food trailer has all kinds of goodies, like doggie beers in flavors such as Beef Brown Ale, Cock-o-Doodle Brew, and Porky Pug Porter. They're free of alcohol, but contain a savory broth that includes glucosamine to support dogs' joint health.