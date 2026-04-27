I had never felt more like Roger Rabbit–wide-eyed, over-the-top, ready to drain my wallet–than the day I took two dommes out to their favorite Los Angeles spots. He was the original simp, after all.

I was hustling to keep pace, eager to please, fully leaning into the role. Need your parking paid? Consider it handled. Mushroom carnitas torta and vegan churros for lunch? Genuinely my pleasure. I was basically smacking myself over the head with a cartoon mallet, letting out a full “awooga” at the chance.

Dommes carry a kind of magnetic pull that’s hard to explain until you’re in their presence. They don’t just walk into a room; they shift its energy. Effortlessly in control, deeply self-assured, and impossible to ignore, they draw people in with an aura that feels both commanding and inviting. Even if you think this isn’t your world, there’s something about that energy that makes you want to lean in closer.

Los Angeles, it turns out, has a tight-knit domme community. The women I spent time with all came through referrals, one recommendation leading to another. It’s a network built not on competition, but on trust and care, where passing a client along to someone better suited isn’t just common, it’s part of the ethos.

Because dommes aren’t just powerhouses. They’re caretakers, interpreters of human behavior, and, in their own way, societal pressure valves. Providing a safe and consensual place to release the stress and desires of clients. Their work sits at the intersection of ritual, performance, and power exchange, shaped by a lineage that stretches back thousands of years.

So I asked them: What spaces ground you before you step into that role? Before the intensity, the transformation, the work itself, where do you fill your own cup? And how did you become a part of this community?

Photo via Saint Arson.

SAINT ARSON ~ HUGOS TACOS

“I love Hugo’s Tacos, I have frequented it since I moved out to L.A. It's one of the only places I could find authentic vegan Mexican food. It's hard to beat; that's a repeat customer for me. I love the fried tofu and mushroom carnitas torta, and I have to have the churros every time.

I’ve been a Los Angeles resident for about a year. The Los Angeles scene is full of art; it's very diverse. Most of us are artists at the same time because dommeing within itself is an art form. The L.A. scene has treated me well. It's amazing to watch everyone become so creative. It’s not a competition; no one's trying to outdo another. It's very trustworthy and safe. I love the parties that happen out here. 11 years ago, I was a baby stripper and always attracted the men who wanted me to beat the shit out of them with my big boots, and I thought to myself, ‘This is the way!’.

Almost immediately, I knew this was for me. A smile cracked my face the first moment I hit a man, and he loved it. This is my bare bones humanity at its best. If I try to put something in a box and make it so theatrical, then it’s not true to me. The energy transfer is not something to be played with. I’m more of a lifestyler, and I carry my relationship with my submissives outside of the dungeon walls, and that is more important to me than putting on a character.

It’s my job to understand a person more than they kinda understand themselves to a point. A lot of times they will come in saying this is what I like this is what I need and I say ‘you’re not telling me what you need, I’m gonna read your body language and understand you inside and out and tell you what you need and how we can improve that because it goes beyond your needs, it’s not about you, it's about me.'”

3300 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Photo via Violet Vega.

VIOLET VEGA ~ FRED 62

“Fred 62 is open until 3 a.m. on the weekends. As someone who works in nightlife, I find that so important. You can go to Denny's or IHOP or any fast-food place, but here you have an independently owned diner that's open late, and they don't give me weird looks when I come in looking the way I do. It’s a one-of-a-kind place. I either get the chicken and waffles or the grilled cheese and tomato soup.

I’ve lived in L.A. for five years; I'm originally from New York. I love that the scene is so large, it's always growing, there are always new people to meet, and things to create. If you live somewhere other than L.A., you’re not gonna have access to the things we have here. We have dungeons, warehouses, everything you could need. I rent dungeons if it's needed, but I do prefer hotels. What we do is very intimate, so I don’t want people to feel rushed. If you’re in a hotel and someone has a very emotional experience from the session, I don’t have to kick them out; they could stay there the whole night. Of course, they do have to compensate for my time, but I care more about the people than anything else. If you’re gonna be a dominatrix, in a way, you’re a service sub. You’re curating an experience for someone else.

What I get out of it is seeing someone have the experience that they wanted. I came up in the scene, was very mistreated by dommes, regardless of gender, and it was all the mistreatment that led me to domming. I realized I could do a better job because I wanted people to have the experience I would have wanted if I were in their situation. What I get out of it is pleasing someone else.”

1850 N. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Mistress Rozz. Photo by @xetalatex/Instagram.

MISTRESS ROZZ ~ LANGER'S DELICATESSEN

“My favorite diner is Langer's Delicatessen for the French dip sandwich. Their pickles are amazing, too. It reminds me of a classic deli like the ones I grew up going to in NYC. Also, they give the hot matzo ball soup in a glass jar, which I find really thoughtful. They’ll even bring your take-out to your double-parked car.

I've been a domme since 2012, with a few years in hiatus, so roughly 11-12 years. I love that dommeing allows a connection between people that is usually rare to achieve. It's a rare agreement to engage in an activity or dynamic so outside standard society that people feel a dissonance between the scene and their usual lives. To have people come to you as a conduit or guide to this other realm that is seldom explored is a pleasure and an honor. To have that be my realm consistently is a joy.

The Los Angeles professional scene is different from others. I find older cities to be more fond of protocol overall, so L.A. can be a bit 'wild west.' The lifestyle scene is a wonderful community here. I think overall, there's more quality of life that can feed into the scene and community. “

704 S. Alvarado St. Los Angeles, CA 90057

Photo via MISS DANI.

MISS DANI ~ TACOS Y BIRRIA LA UNICA

“My absolute favorite dive spot in L.A. has to be Tacos y Birria La Unica, out in Boyle Heights. I love that place, it’s one of those spots that just feels right every time you go. No frills, no pressure, just really good food and that perfect late-night, slightly chaotic, super comforting energy that L.A. does so well.

Birria is my comfort food. It feels warm, comforting, and just a little bit indulgent. I’m a total creature of habit, so I pretty much order the same thing every time: their birria de res quesatacos with a side of consomé. There’s something about the crispy, cheesy tacos dipped into that rich, flavorful broth that just does it for me.

They do have other options on the menu, and I’ve heard amazing things about their birria de chivo, but I haven’t tried it yet. I always end up going back to what I know I love. It’s one of those places that never disappoints, and that’s exactly what makes it special to me.

I’ve been professionally dommeing for a few years now, and what I love most is that every session and every client is different. It keeps the work exciting, creative, and very human.

Especially in Los Angeles, there’s truly never a dull moment. One of the beautiful things about this city is how many different walks of life exist here. During sessions, I enjoy getting to know my clients and hearing how they became interested in a specific fetish or kink. Those conversations can be surprisingly vulnerable, funny, or deeply personal.

L.A. is definitely a place where people feel freer to express themselves. You see a lot of ‘freak flags flying,’ but in a positive and empowered way. There’s an openness and curiosity in the scene here that makes it feel dynamic and alive.”

2840 E. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023

Photo via Mara Genesis.

MARA GENESIS ~ NORMS AND YUCAS

“My favorite diner is NORMS, but very specifically the one that used to exist on Pico Boulevard in West L.A. The other locations don’t quite have the aura that one had.

NORMS is very nostalgic for me. It felt like a safe space for a teenager who ditched a lot of school and smoked a bunch of weed. I loved that it was 24 hours because I would also usually end up there after a long night of partying with friends. It was a really cozy place for loitering. I’d usually order either waffles, pancakes, or French toast, depending on my mood.

My other pick, I have to give a shout-out to Yuca’s in Los Feliz. I love that Yuca’s is woman-owned (R.I.P. Mama Socorro) and that they’ve managed to serve delicious, comforting food out of such a tiny hut for decades. I’ve never been disappointed by anything I’ve ever ordered there, but their cheeseburger is kinda the standout star in my opinion. It’s like a fresh, elevated McDonald's cheeseburger. They’ve nursed my hangover many times.

I’ve been mean to boys for as long as I can remember, but professionally since 2021.

I love the L.A. scene because I was welcomed into a lot of these spaces with open arms, but specifically by Tara Indiana, who I lovingly refer to as my Domme Mother. If you’re just beginning to explore, there are so many excellent classes, parties, and spaces that allow you to dip your toe in without making you feel like a loser (unless that’s your kink).”

NORMS ~ 5453 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Yuca's ~ 2056 Hillhurst Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Photo via MX TOMIE.

MX TOMIE ~ BOPOMOFO

“As a SoCal Asian, I have to shout out Bopomofo (grew up watching Wong Fu).

It tastes like home, with enough of a twist to avoid being too predictable. I love the mapo tots and the strawberry corn milk too. It’s indulgent comfort food, it's kinda weird in a good way.

I've been thinking a lot about my values system recently, and the closest descriptor for it is BDSM. I love being a domme because it captures my worldview and lifestyle in the fullest way—truth in contradictions, beauty in subversions, creative freedom via restrictions, and our animal body as the foundation of it all. But also because I get to hang out with perverts and weirdos.”

841 W. Las Tunas Dr. San Gabriel, CA 91776

Photo via LADY LILA.

LADY LILA ~ GO'S MART

“Years ago, I found an incredible dive deep in the valley called Go's Mart. It’s in a trashy strip mall, which I love, and when you park, it still takes a minute to find it because there’s not a whole lot of signage. When you go inside, it looks like you might be going into a convenience store . . . it's very small, and there is minimal bar seating (like five seats). There’s no menu; the owner serves you and feeds you until you stop eating. The food is epic. I love really good food in a laid-back, unassuming atmosphere.

In November, it will be 15 years since I have been doing domination and almost five years since we opened DTLA Pink Dungeon. It’s been amazing to work in a city that has a large, thriving community of sex workers. Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to meet so many supportive, interesting, and creative people.

As a dominatrix, I get to provide a safe space for people to express their deep desires that they often feel they can’t share with anyone in the world. It’s an honor to be able to hold this space for people and bring some of their darkness into the light. Plus, I love playing dress up (as if I needed an excuse to buy more heels) and having a French maid on call to clean my house.”

22330 Sherman Way c12. Canoga Park, CA 91303

Photo via Sophia Domina.

SOPHIA DOMINA ~ THE BAKED POTATO

“The Baked Potato is home to some of the most raucous and talented jazz musicians, and yes, you can order football-sized loaded potatoes. The tiny stage is sometimes crammed with up to 12 musicians on world/funk nights. It's immediate, rollicking, punk, and carefree.The real deal. Damn, now I want a buttery potato.

I've been dommeing since 2019. I went pro in 2022. I am a former cult member and missionary, and all my bossiness and leadership ability were forbidden. So, coming into my dominance was the rebirth that changed my life. I wrote a book about it, Domme & Dommer.”

3787 Cahuenga Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604

Photo via Mistress Justine Cross.

MISTRESS JUSTINE CROSS ~ THE ORIGINAL PANTRY AND THE COZY INN

“My favorite diner is The Original Pantry—it's currently closed but is supposed to reopen, and my favorite dive is Cozy Inn. My brain has short-circuited lately when thinking of places I love because so many have closed.

I have been dommeing for 20 years and I love so many things. Obviously, the money is amazing, I get to make my own schedule, travel. I get to be spoiled and complimented and adored. I meet some truly wonderful people that I wouldn't ever have the opportunity to meet otherwise—and also some real characters.

Los Angeles is one of the most beautiful and most misunderstood cities in the world, and I'm so grateful for the amazing and unique opportunities it gave me that certainly would not have existed anywhere else, from mainstream work in media, to dommeing celebrities, to being hired for parties in the hills, and everything in between, like doing classes or hosting sound baths in my dungeon. It has been a wild, nourishing ride.”

The Pantry ~ 877 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90017

The Cozy Inn ~ 11155 Washington Pl. Culver City, CA 90232

Photo via Rubber Bunny.

RUBBER BUNNY ~ YE RUSTIC INN

“My favorite Los Angeles dive is Ye Rustic Inn, they have some of the best wings. I'm all about the dark, grungy vibe, the drinks are strong, and they have TVs everywhere if you're a sports fan. They also have a loaded Bloody Mary that’s perfect for hangovers.

I’ve been in the fetish community for about 6 years now. It’s surprisingly one of the most welcoming communities I’ve ever been a part of. Especially since consent is such a big deal to us. I’ve always felt very safe and comfortable.

Since the sessions I partake in are usually shibari sessions, our most important tool is rope. Which I’ll only do with very trained individuals.”

1831 Hillhurst Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Luzia Lowe. Photo by Jessica Till @strictexposure/Instagram.

LUZIA LOWE ~ TACOS ARIS

"There’s a little taco stand in Mid-City called Tacos Aris, a secret favorite of all the neighborhood locals, right off Venice in front of the car wash on Redondo. They don’t have social media, and they operate on a timetable known only to themselves, but if you catch them when they’re set up on the corner, you won’t regret stopping.

The tortillas are all handmade to order and flattened between plastic grocery bags on a hand press, so it takes a few minutes to get your plate, but the wait is more than worth it. My favorite is the al pastor. They carve it in strips off the trompo onto the grill for a few minutes of extra sizzle, and garnish each taco with a thick slice of pineapple.

I got into kink privately at first, back in 2010, which seems rarer now than it used to be. I was extremely young while exploring edge play with personal partners, and in 2011, I was invited to a party at a dungeon I hadn’t been to before. When I checked out their website to find info about the event, I saw a banner on the homepage advertising that they were hiring Dominas. My first thought was a revelatory awakening: I can get paid to do what I already do for fun? Turns out, you can with enough training, of course.

Fast forward a decade and a half, and I am now largely retired from the industry with very rare exceptions for special sessions and events, mostly returning to private play the way I used to do before I went pro. It was a pure and authentic love for kink that brought me into the industry and kept me there for almost fifteen years, and ultimately, it was my pure and authentic love for kink that led me back out of it.

L.A. is my home. I was born and raised here. There’s something unique and special about the kink in every city I’ve been to, but L.A. has a magic that I haven’t found anywhere else.

Maybe I’m biased, but I can’t help but defend this city and the fringe communities in it with a personal ferocity. There’s little that compares to the joy and profundity of experience I have encountered here, which is why I find it so funny that “fake” is the accusation most often leveled against Los Angeles culture. I think the people who think that haven’t really been inside the same kink scene that I have—the one that happens in personal living rooms and home dungeons, under bridges, or off a side road of Angeles Crest Highway. I can assure you that L.A. is as real as it comes, if you’re willing to be real yourself.”

5100 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019

Photo via Temptress Tiny.

“I’ve enjoyed Monty’s for a few years now, and I really love how much flavor their sandwiches and burgers have. My favorite is the 'Chick’n Sandwich' for sure, but I also love the tenders and really enjoy their fries and shakes.

I have been practicing in the scene since I was 18. Virtually and through client meet-ups while living in New York and Florida. I’d say a lot of this wasn't always safe, and I was very much jumping into this lifestyle because I needed money. I entered with some misconceptions and had much to learn and grow. I’d say after 22, I really start to educate myself properly and do the work. I’m about 10 years strong with constant training and room to still improve, of course.

I now manage a BDSM collective named Haus Of Temptation. I teach workshops, mentor other doms, submissives, and other kink practitioners. I have a virtual training course and stay very active in educating the community and creating safe spaces for QTBIPOC folks to learn and play.

There are many things I love, but mostly how many opportunities I’ve had to collaborate and connect with other wonderful BDSM artists and kink practitioners. I’ve created and have witnessed so many magical things. The community is also very supportive when you find your people. Don’t get me wrong; there are a lot of pretenders and weirdos taking up space in the scene as well, but there are way more amazing dommes and other community members who do great things to educate others and create inclusive spaces to interact.

I really honor the ability to create these power-exchange dynamics and to hold space for people to explore their deepest desires and to relinquish or exercise control in an ethical, consensual way that is fun for everyone participating! Kink can be so many things, and I love to open the world of BDSM to people who have been hesitant or thought it wasn’t for them.”

1533 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Photo via Mistrix Maven.

“It's difficult to think of classic American diners in L.A. without putting on my oldies playlist and feeling a strong sense of nostalgia for my life in the States. I grew up in L.A. and used to sit in traffic while my grandpa played oldies in a classic car he fixed up himself. The thought of my favorite diners in L.A., while listening to the words of Bobby Darin, Ritchie Valens, and Roy Orbison, is making me want nothing more than the comfort of some good old-fashioned American diner food while I fly to Germany from my yearly winter retreat in Bangkok. I would much rather shove a big, juicy double cheeseburger in my mouth than some airplane food any day.

My love for classic, American-style diners in L.A. started at a young age. As a child, my grandma would take me to Philippe's near Chinatown around 5 a.m. in the morning before the sun rose behind the Downtown L.A. skyline. I loved that they were open 24-hours a day. The blue-collar workers would walk past me while I played with hay on the floor.

Later on in life, I would take countless lovers and friends to Philippe's while the rest of the city slept. We sipped unlimited cups of coffee from American diner mugs and spoke of debauchery in the back room, away from the normies. I have always preferred life at night.

The fringes of the city that exist between midnight and sunrise are when I feel the most alive. I explored another old-school diner past the park, but it wasn't open 24 hours, so I didn't visit often. I suppose that, growing up, my stepmother didn't tell me I looked like a 'lady of the night' for no reason.

Before I became an internationally renowned creature of the night that dances in nightclubs clad in leather, latex, and lingerie, I was forced to wake up early for school. I wasn't a very social child, so I found ways to escape school to grab lunch at my local diner at a young age. I went to school in Eagle Rock and frequented a retro 1950s-style diner across the street.

I enjoyed the autonomy of going to a diner by myself. I suppose it's a good reflection of my ability to leave a system that doesn't work for me in pursuit of something fun that I enjoy, just like being a domme in a world that frowns upon the profession that I truly love.”

1001 N. Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90012