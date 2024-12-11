There’s no doubt that today's dog owners do not mess around when it comes to going all out for their four-legged friends, whether it’s shelling out a good chunk of income to buy the best pet food, throwing full-on birthday parties for them, or looking for activities to do with them across the city.

A 2023 survey concluded that nearly 50% of its respondents consider their dogs when making career, outing, travel, and romantic decisions. People are particularly seeking dining spaces where they can eat, enjoy a beer, chill with their dogs, and feel welcome.

Searches for Yelp businesses using the “dogs allowed” filter similarly went up 58% between 2021 and 2023, causing over 47,000 companies to describe themselves as dog-friendly on Yelp, according to a report by The Associated Press.

But while some businesses draw the line at providing pet-friendly patios, others have started including dog-friendly menus, food, and drinks. Here we've rounded up the best of both worlds, from taquerías to a hot dog-shaped restaurant with hot dogs for dogs, and even a place that serves a sushi menu for you and firulais. These are the spaces that go above and beyond for your furry friends.

The Morrison ~ Loz Feliz

The Morrison has long been known for accommodating dogs and their owners. It proudly displays a giant red Yelp banner recognizing them as the “#1 Dog-Friendly Patio in California.” Its spacious patio isn’t the only thing that makes this place unique; it also ensures that you and your pet have a great dining experience by providing a menu for dogs. We sent L.A. TACO’s four-legged dog correspondent, Flan Canelo, to see if The Morrison lives up to the hype, and he confirmed it’s "paw-some." Located on Los Feliz Boulevard, the restaurant specializes in gourmet burgers but also offers tacos, chili dogs, wings, and various beers and mixed drinks. For dogs, a straightforward menu offers three rice-based bowls topped with chopped hamburger beef, grilled chicken, or a chopped wiener.

3179 Los Feliz Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Tail O’ The Pup ~ West Hollywood

Tail O’ The Pup, with its legendary giant hot dog in front, is a classic, with roots going back to 1946. Located in West Hollywood, the house specialty is, you guessed it, hot dogs, including some for your pet. Enjoy chili cheese dogs, a classic Chicago dog, and a hot dog with a puppy face-shaped bun, or their classic 1946 dog, a split weenie grilled and served on top of a toasted bun and topped with grilled onions and a drizzle of their house mustard. The restaurant also offers burgers and vegan options. Here, you can cheers with your dog and enjoy a cold one with Tail O’ The Pup’s dog-friendly “beer.” All while enjoying a perfectly seared perro caliente. If you’re an L.A. TACO member, you are in luck. With proof of membership, you get a free corn dog by purchasing a burger or hot dog.

8512 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069

La Taquería Brand ~ Long Beach

L.A. TACO is often asked: “Where can we get good tacos and take our dog?” The immediate answer would be any taco stand in Los Angeles. But when looking for a sit-down setting with a street taco taste, head to La Taqueria Brand in Long Beach. They may not have a specialty dog menu, but they are dog-friendly—with food ranging from tacos to tortas, chilaquiles, and more.

430 E. 7th St. Long Beach, CA 90813

Kombu Sushi ~ Silver Lake & Arts District

This next spot might be the most unique on the list: Kombu Sushi, a restaurant named after a handsome, rescued Shiba Inu. What makes Kombu special is that it creates a dog-friendly environment with a modern take on Japanese food. While you indulge in the array of fresh sushi items, your dog can also enjoy the best with their pop-up menu that includes white or brown rice with either chicken or salmon for a sushi take. For dogs.

3719 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026; 300 S. Santa Fe Ave. Unit Q, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Dog PPL ~ Santa Monica

Dog PPL in Santa Monica is perfect if you are looking for something more exclusive. This space is membership-based, but we hear it’s worth it. It is considered Los Angeles' first canine social club—as the space triples as a park, café, bar, and lounge. This spacious park offers members exclusive events, including themed events like prom night. Items on their menu include lattes, mixed drinks, and beer.

3440 Ocean Park Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405

Boomtown (Brewery) ~ Little Tokyo

While Boomtown doesn’t offer a dog menu, it does offer a spacious, dog-friendly patio where you can enjoy a cold pour. While you mingle or sit and eat, your furry friend can be beside you. Plus, if you are an L.A. TACO Member, you get $3 off every beer.

700 Jackson St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Escuela Taquería ~ Hancock Park

School is in session at Escuela Taquería, where you can indulge in carne asada, shrimp, and carnitas tacos, plus a wagyu skirt steak burrito. Other items include fresh Maine lobster served with cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, and three ounces of Maine lobster. Your dog can join you in their outdoor area while you wash down your food with some of their signature drinks, like a spiked ponche, green juice with a mezcal base, and a selection of sangrias, tequila, mezcal, and beer.

7450 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036

33 Taps ~ Culver City

If you ever want to catch a game and enjoy quality bar food and beer with your dog, then 33 Taps's Culver City location is the place to head. Sip on craft beer and eat bar classics like chicken wings, tacos, loaded nachos, and vegetarian dishes. Your dog also gets to eat, with a pup menu that serves ground beef bowls with rice. What makes 33 Taps special is that all profits from their dog bowl sales are donated to local animal charities across Los Angeles.

3725 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Lazy Dog ~ West Covina

Lazy Dog is as dog-friendly as restaurants get. They care about where they get their food and ingredients, which are sourced from suppliers and farmers the owners work closely with. They also carry a special dog menu with a complimentary water bowl, grilled hamburger bowl with brown rice and vegetables, and chicken bowl. For humans, there is a long list of menu items, including burgers, soups, noodles, sandwiches, pastries, gluten-sensitive meals, and more.

1440 Plaza Dr. West Covina, CA 91790

Salazar ~ Frogtown

Salazar is a space that combines the best of a Mexican restaurant and brewery. You can get steaks, seafood, and veggies grilled over mesquite here. They are known for their huge outdoor space, making it exceptionally dog-friendly. Their bar opens directly to the patio, where you can enjoy chilaquiles, machaca, and beer and mixed drinks while enjoying L.A.’s beautiful weather.

2490 Fletcher Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Ism Brewing & Kitchen ~ Long Beach

West Coast IPAs are the most challenging category to win at the World Beer Cup. This downtown Long Beach brewery took gold home for one of theirs in less than a year since it opened. It also won gold for their coffee beer and a bronze for its saison. Not that your dog will drink this award-winning fresh beer, but you can. Plus, they have free dog treats if you ask nicely, and $1 wings on Wednesdays. They have something special going on almost every day of the week, whether it's special beer releases or trivia night, so come by any day of th week. - Javier Cabral

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach, CA 90802