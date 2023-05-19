Headlines: “Brawl” at Dodger Stadium Leaves One Fan Knocked Unconscious
Following Tuesday night's game against the Twins, a man in a white Clayton Kershaw jersey was knocked out by a man in a black Dodgers jersey.
More from L.A. TACO
LAPD Confirms Posting “No Parking” Signs To Prevent Upcoming Lowrider Cruise in Highland Park
"Most LAPD live outside of L.A. County so they should not talk about the neighborhood,” a local social media account wrote. “These are responsible adults with some high end expensive classic cars that require years of time and money.”
A Westside Tradition of Friday Fish & Chips Thrives at 35-Year-Old Teddy’s Cafe on Pico
When you walk into Teddy's, you'll find older folks Delgado knows by name sitting next to construction workers taking a break from adding new developments to their rapidly changing neighborhood.
Spot Check: Elk Chops and Ammo in Thousand Oaks, Uzbek Plov in DTLA, and “Hangover Ramen” In Koreatown
Or you can pair cannabis with classic Porches and tacos at Guisados in Beverly Hills and call it a Sunday.
The Recipes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ Latest Exhibition Are Keeping the Memories of Mexico’s Disappeared People Alive
More than 112,000 people have disappeared in Mexico over the last 60 years. A new exhibition, inspired by two books on the tragic subject, is now open at LA Plaza Cocina in downtown Los Angeles, honoring some of them with their favorite recipes for flan, pozole, and other regional recipes.
Headlines: Investigation Into Wilmington’s Westside Wilmas Gang and the Mexican Mafia Lead to Multiple Arrests
In addition to the arrests, authorities allegedly seized 23 firearms, 57.7 pounds of methamphetamine, about 23,000 fentanyl pills, 5.2 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 2.2 pounds of cocaine.