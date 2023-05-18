Skip to Content
Headlines: Investigation Into Wilmington’s Westside Wilmas Gang and the Mexican Mafia Lead to Multiple Arrests

In addition to the arrests, authorities allegedly seized 23 firearms, 57.7 pounds of methamphetamine, about 23,000 fentanyl pills, 5.2 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 2.2 pounds of cocaine.

9:47 AM PDT on May 18, 2023

photo: Hoodlumxsociety/Instagram

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

    —Free rides on L.A. metro buses, trains, and bikes today, all day! Metrolink is free to cyclists all week. [Metro Los Angeles]

    Central-Alameda: LAPD released a bizarre video showing celebrities like Pete Davidson, Michael Pena, Jon Bernthal, Shia LaBeouf and Benicio Del Toro praising the LAPD's Newton Division following a screening of End of Watch. [LAPD Newton]

    Elysian Park: The Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-described group of "leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” who were going to be honored with the Dodgers' Community Hero Award, have been removed from the lineup of this year's Los Angles Dodgers’ 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night in June, due to complaints from Catholics over the imagery they use, including Senator Marco Rubio. [KTLA]

    Wilmington: The FBI and LAPD announced multiple arrests Wednesday stemming from a joint investigation that targeted the Westside Wilmas gang, and eventually expanded into the Mexican Mafia, which they believe was involved in the sale of illegal firearms and narcotics throughout the Harbor area. In addition to the arrests, authorities allegedly seized 23 firearms, 57.7 pounds of methamphetamine, about 23,000 fentanyl pills, 5.2 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 2.2 pounds of cocaine. [NBC]

    —A person opened fire on LAPD police officers Wednesday afternoon on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, according to authorities. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly after noon on the southbound side of the freeway. The officers did not return fire, a spokesperson said. [ABC]

    Venice: Citing issues with employee safety, scheduling changes, pay, and access to affordable benefits, approximately 30 cannabis delivery drivers at the Stachs-Eaze Lincoln cannabis delivery depot in Venice voted to unionize this week, making it the second Los Angeles Stachs-Eaze depot to unionize since March, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770. About 80 workers at the San Jose depot also voted to unionize. [Patch]

