Headlines: Investigation Into Wilmington’s Westside Wilmas Gang and the Mexican Mafia Lead to Multiple Arrests
In addition to the arrests, authorities allegedly seized 23 firearms, 57.7 pounds of methamphetamine, about 23,000 fentanyl pills, 5.2 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 2.2 pounds of cocaine.
More from L.A. TACO
Spot Check: Elk Chops and Ammo in Thousand Oaks, Uzbek Plov in DTLA, and “Hangover Ramen” In Koreatown
Or you can pair cannabis with classic Porches and tacos at Guisados in Beverly Hills and call it a Sunday.
The Recipes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ Latest Exhibition Are Keeping the Memories of Mexico’s Disappeared People Alive
More than 112,000 people have disappeared in Mexico over the last 60 years. A new exhibition, inspired by two books on the tragic subject, is now open at LA Plaza Cocina in downtown Los Angeles, honoring some of them with their favorite recipes for flan, pozole, and other regional recipes.
Four Must-Try Destinations For Dessert In L.A.’s Koreatown
Koreatown's treasures for the sweet tooth include Kinder Bueno chocolate crepes, Oaxacan Dia De Los Muertos ice cream, strawberry mochi donuts, and coffee-flavor bingsoo.
Headlines: L.A. Inspector General Directs Sheriff’s Deputies To Expose Their “Executioners” and Banditos” Gang Tattoos and Identify Other Alleged LASD Gang Members
Thirty-five deputies are being asked to show their legs below the knee and to identify any colleagues known to have Sheriff's Department gang tattoos or history, among other demands.
After 80 Years, L.A. Formally Denounces The Racism of The “Zoot Suit Riots”
A motion brought by Supervisor Hilda Solis was unanimously approved to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots, recognize [it] as a dark chapter in Los Angeles County's history, and recommit to fighting against racial discrimination.''