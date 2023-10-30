Skip to Content
Photo Essay

A Look Back at Hollywood Forever’s 2023 Day of the Dead Festival

The country's biggest Dia de Los Muertos event merged visual art, music, dance, Mexican food, and L.A. community into one massive commemoration of life, culture, and the memories of our departed loved ones.

1:34 PM PDT on October 30, 2023

    The biggest Dia De Los Muertos event in the country returned to Hollywood Forever cemetery this past Saturday, merging visual art, music, Mexican food, and L.A. community into one massive commemoration of life and the memories of our departed loved ones.

    When not jumping to electric sets by Bogotá's Bomba Estéreo and California's Danny Lux, admiring the ofrendas, and stuffing tostadas down our gullets, L.A. TACO stood vigil at "Taco Land," our own section of the event, where Holbox, Carnitas El Artista, La Carreta, Tacos Los Cholos, and Pablito's Tacos fed a constant crowd as it was serenaded by the likes of the Delirians, Los Yesterdays, and Healing Gems.

    It was a memorable day and night that demonstrated why this annual occasion is always one of the highlights of our year, as well as a potent reminder of those we have in life, or have lost but still burn for.

    Take a look at some of our favorite photos from both the day and night events at Hollywood Forever's 2023 Dia De Los Muertos event. All photos by Esteban Jimenez.

    Tacos La Carreta
    Holbox

    All photos by Esteban Jimenez

