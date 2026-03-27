We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

ICE has been picking up the pace and becoming more active. We’ve been noticing some of the new vehicles from the new fleet out and about now, along with new activity at the James C. Corman Federal building in Van Nuys, which is the new ICE office in the San Fernando Valley.

From Tuesday through today, L.A. TACO has confirmed at least 23 people taken in the last three days. We’re also seeing more activity in jails, including Lompoc jail, where agents wait for people being released, sometimes with a detainer, but often without. We’re also seeing more hospitalizations like the sorts we just saw in last week's episode of The Pitt, which was somehow controversial.

We’re also seeing increased immigration enforcement in the Coachella Valley, just weeks before Coachella’s famous music festival. They were spotted on the 10 freeway by the Jefferson overpass, staging behind the Walmart on Ramon Rd in Palm Springs, conducting an operation on San Luis Rey Dr and Rio Blanco early morning, and a border patrol truck was also spotted at the Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

ICE was also spotted at a different hospital in Valencia yesterday, at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where a community member reported sheriffs and immigration agents taking in a detained person. No further information at this time.

ICE has also abducted people in Orange, Highland, Ontario, Riverside, Westminster, and Costa Mesa. Meanwhile, they’ve been scouting targets at Home Depot in Escondido, Fontana, Corona, Los Angeles, Garden Grove, and a lot in San Diego, and at Mission Beach.

ICE has also been very active at the jails. ICE loves hanging out in the jail lobbies waiting for releases. They took people from the following jails the last couple of days: Santa Barbara County North Jail, San Luis Obispo County Jail, and Lompoc’s Federal Correctional facility, which has been a favorite target of theirs, where at least 10 people were taken in the last couple of days.

They’re also still taking people almost daily from their ISAP check-ins here in Los Angeles.

Here at L.A. TACO, Aisha Wallace-Palomares dropped a story on ICE’s shadowy holding rooms in California. These are rooms that circumvent basic detention center requirements for bathrooms and food. Even so, they still managed to rack up over 750 violations in California’s 14 known “ghost rooms.”

In other ICE-related news, the DOJ admits that ICE mistakenly told agents to arrest people in immigration courts, which it did not have the legal ground to do. Their reaction, oops!

L.A. City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduced a landmark ordinance that was officially adopted by the LA City Council that bars city employees–sworn and civilian–from working for federal immigration enforcement agencies.

I want to end with a beautiful note we came across from Daylight SD News about the art people were making while in these concentration camps. Even in the most evil of places, the resilience of our culture and the beauty of our creations can not be erased by this heartless administration.

The link to this and more stories, along with the full report of the raids, is on lataco.com. Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Tuesday. March 24. Day 292.]

Orange: On 315 W Lincoln Ave, around 6:30 a.m. Local community watchers confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped one person in the area.

Westminster: On 8362 Westminster Blvd, around 7:30 a.m. Local community watchers noted confirmed ICE vehicles in the area. No confirmed detainments were reported.

La Crescenta: [UNCONFIRMED] On Honolulu Ave and Pennsylvania Ave, around 7:30 a.m. Black car with agent in a green vest seen in the area.

Highland: On Pacific St and Victoria Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Confirmed ICE vehicles were seen in the area kidnapping at least two people.

Escondido: At the Home Depot on E Valley Pkwy, around 10:45 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen circling the parking lot.

Pomona: [UNCONFIRMED] On Waters Ave and Freemont St, around 7:10 a.m. ICE vehicle seen driving near a school bus in a residential area.

Lompoc: At the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc on 3600 Guard Rd. The 805 Rapid Response Network verified that ICE agents took at least three people upon being released.

[Wednesday. March 25. Day 293.]

Ontario: On Grove Ave and 5th St, around 6:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping an individual, remaining in the area until around 6:45 a.m.

Fontana: On 9165 Fontana Ave, around 11:10 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. There were no confirmed kidnappings at the time this was posted.

Riverside: On 4825 La Sierra Ave, around 8:00 a.m. Local community watch teams verified that the FBI, ERO and U.S. Marshals were involved in the detainment of one person as they arrived at work.

Westminster: Video footage shows ICE agents in the middle of taking one person. Video footage shows at least one minor walking to school during the operation. On Hazard and Revere, around 8:10 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents in the middle of taking one person. Video footage shows at least one minor walking to school during the operation.

Corona: On Sixth St and Smith Ave, around 9:55 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen at a strip mall behind an Arby’s across from the Corona Fire Station 3

Coachella Valley: On the 10 freeway and Jefferson. Marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen conducting a traffic stop. No further information at this time.

Palm Springs : Regional Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. A marked Border Patrol truck was spotted in the parking lot.

Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd. The 805 Rapid Response Network confirmed with L.A. TACO that ICE agents took one person after being released.

San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 6:00 p.m. The 805 Rapid Response Network confirmed with L.A. TACO that ICE agents took one person after being released.

Valencia: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. A community member reported sheriffs and immigration agents taking in a detained person. No further information at this time.

Los Angeles: ISAP office, Hill and 2nd. Two people were reported taken from their check-in.

[Thursday. March 26. Day 294.]

AT L.A. TACO

California’s Shadowy ICE Holding Rooms Detained at Least 17,351 People Last Year During the first year of the Trump administration's second term, at least 140,000 people nationwide were detained in these rooms—a steep jump from the 80,000 people held from September 2023 to the end of Biden's term.



IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS