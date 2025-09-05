DAILY MEMO: Hundreds of New Agents Arrive in L.A. as Chief Bovino Prepares to Take “This Show” to Another City

ICE raids resumed on September 1st and 2nd across Southern California, with confirmed abductions at multiple Home Depots and car washes, including at least two people in Long Beach, four in Temple City, three in Newport, five in Arcadia, and others in San Bernardino and Paramount. Meanwhile, ICE announced reinforcements in Los Angeles and teased expanding raids to other cities, while new reports revealed their use of Israeli spyware, protests against DHS violence, and a federal judge’s ruling blocking the Trump administration from deploying soldiers in immigration enforcement across California.