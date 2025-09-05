Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 91.
ICE RAIDS
- Chino Hills, car wash on Pipeline Ave: 5 people were taken.
- San Bernardino on Del Rosa & Lynwood: 3 people were taken from a truck.
- Santa Ana: Harbor & Edinger: At least 1 person taken from their vehicle.
- San Bernardino on 16 09 Arrowhead: At least 1 person was taken from their vehicle.
- Rialto between D & E St: 1 person was taken.
- Fullerton Home Depot: ICE vehicles identified while they were scouting.
- Costa Mesa U-Haul on Newport Blvd: Agents attacked day laborers with tear gas before taking 7 people.
- Inglewood Home Depot on Slauson: 2 people were taken.
- Van Nuys Costco: Seen in the parking lot.
- East LA on Rowen & Dozier: The DEA had an operation; it is unclear whether ICE was involved or if this was an immigration-related operation. Two unmarked agents were recognized as ICE or Border Patrol by a witness who had seen them outside the courthouse on previous occasions.
- Palmdale: Border Patrol was seen asking for papers on a bus passing through a checkpoint.
OTHER NEWS
- A 32-year-old man, Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, died in Arizona while in ICE custody on August, the 13th death this year. No official reason has been given for his death, but his GoFundMe states it was likely due to unattended COVID-19 complications while in custody.
- California’s Newest Immigration Facility Is Also Its Biggest. Is It Operating Legally? A new immigration detention facility has quietly opened in California’s Mojave Desert, even though the private prison company that owns it may lack the permits to operate. You can catch a video of it by CATIELAFFOON, who collaborated with LA TACO on IG.
- ACLU argues Border Patrol broke court order with high-profile Sacramento raid.
- ACLU filed a motion in the Kern County lawsuit alleging that the Border Patrol violated a court order during the Sacramento raid in July. They're asking the judge to require new training and prohibit agents involved in the Sacramento raid from participating in other operations until they are retrained.
- Federal Grand Jury Indicts Cal State Channel Islands Professor on Charge that He Threw Tear Gas Canister at Agents in Camarillo.
- Jonathan Caravello, 37, of Ventura, is charged with one count of assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon.
- Trump’s military deployment in Los Angeles cost $120 million, Newsom says